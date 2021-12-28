Yazoo City-curious? These homes are on the market

(Yazoo City, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Yazoo City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1119 Lee Avenue, Yazoo City, 39194 2 Beds 1 Bath | $18,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,028 Square Feet | Built in 1950

INVESTORS SPECIAL!!! This 2 bed 1 bath home sits on almost an acre of land with a lot of potential. Don't miss out on this one because it won't last long.

108 Northpoint Dr Drive, Yazoo City, 39194 2 Beds 1 Bath | $26,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS** NO INTERIOR ACCESS** Property is being sold occupied with all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Cash sale only. Neither the seller nor the listing broker can verify the existence of any lease agreement, either written or verbal, nor any rental amount being paid, due, or owing. The buyer is assuming ALL responsibility for any necessary eviction action. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties, or representations as to the availability or accuracy of the information herein. All info must be verified by the purchaser. The Seller is the USDA.All Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 11/30/21

100 Bonslater Lane, Yazoo City, 39194 3 Beds 1 Bath | $54,984 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 2007

1917 Country Club Drive, Yazoo City, 39194 3 Beds 2 Baths | $143,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 1966

New to the market and just in time for the New Year! This beautiful, 3 spacious bedroom, 2 full bath home is located in a highly desirable community and won't last long. It's move-in-ready and features a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen that is ideal for even the pickiest buyers.This home is centrally located in Yazoo City, Mississippi and has been recently repainted inside and outside. The warmth from the freshly colored walls in the kitchen/dining area, will definitely relax you as you prepare your meals on the newly installed ceramic kitchen countertop. The kitchen also features a smooth flat, electric countertop stove, a built-in wall oven and dishwasher.After enjoying a wonderful meal, you can wind down with a soothing bath or hot shower in the master and front bathrooms which have newly replaced surround walls and shower fixtures. Don't worry about the home's temperature, Central Air and Central Heat will ensure your comfort during all seasons of the year. Outside you will find a covered back porch, a large backyard that is fully fenced and perfect for large social gatherings, a shed for extra storage and two parking spaces for your vehicles; one covered and the other is a concrete slab that's ready for the new buyer to customize to their liking. This home is within 5 minutes from Walmart, Dollar General, AutoZone, Service Stations, Popeyes, KFC, and other eateries. Call your realtor to schedule your viewing today!!

