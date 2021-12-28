Check out these houses for sale in Hannibal

(HANNIBAL, MO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

137 Rosewood, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,737 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Welcome home! This is an immaculate brick home in an established neighborhood. The home features a living room and dining room with hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and three bedrooms on the main level. Moving to the finished walk out basement you will be amazed at the 11' high ceilings! The basement also boasts a second living area complete with a bar, an extra bedroom, a full bathroom, a separate *BONUS ROOM* and a massive storage area. The front yard landscaping has recently been upgraded. There is also a basketball hoop and a fenced in back yard. This is the perfect home for a growing family. Call today, it won't last long!

3610 Arapaho, Hannibal, 63401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is very conveniently located and is a must see! Renovated and new roof in 2015, it features modern accents, such as ship lap walls, white doors and trim, and an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The solid surface counters and stainless steel appliances are on everyone's list of "must haves". This home also has a spacious master suite with a large double sink vanity and custom walk in shower in the master bathroom. The fenced in back yard is the perfect place for children or for your fur babies to relax and play. The attached heated garage is oversized at and is perfect for multi use possibilities. Schedule your showing today!

3406 Greenway, Hannibal, 63401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,608 Square Feet | Built in 1929

This is a 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home with a partially finished basement. It offers a spacious living room with a fireplace, a private office or family room, a separate dining area and an updated kitchen with newer appliances and breakfast bar. The kitchen also features patio doors that walks out onto a covered screened in porch, from there the backyard offers 3 outbuildings, a deck area with a shade awning and a fenced in area to enjoy. There is a covered carport area and plenty of off street parking. This is a great location. you will be close to all of the amenities Hannibal has to offer.

4 Woodland Trail, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 4 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1981

A new home for the holidays! This lovely home has room for entertaining and and stylish day to day living. The tri-level home is conveniently located on a private lot in a desirable area. Beautiful features and amenities grace this lovely home. Warm hardwood flooring and classy crown molding accent the spacious living and dining rooms. Pretty ceramic tile flooring leads from the foyer into the gorgeous kitchen, which boasts abundant, rich cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, appliances, sky light, and breakfast bar. The living room and two family rooms provide space for everyone to enjoy. The upstairs offers four bedrooms, including the master suite, and two beautiful baths. The master bedroom suite has access to a private deck. The lower level has a rec room with wood burning fireplace, ceramic tile flooring, and third full bath. The outdoor living experience is enhanced by pretty landscaping, a private patio area, deck, and mature trees.

