Take a look at these homes on the Belle Glade market now

(Belle Glade, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Belle Glade. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

217 Sw Avenue D Avenue, Belle Glade, 33430 4 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Duplex | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Solid CBS Duplex, needs TLC, in great rental area, Long time tenants month to month, rents can be raised , live in one apartment and use the other one to help pay the mortgage. Minutes from World known Lake Okeechobee great fishing. Nice backyard.

106 Sw 10Th Avenue, South Bay, 33493 3 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,216 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Investor special!2 house for the Price of one!Both Houses have Renters already in Place!They are month to month and would like to stay.

280 Se 4Th Avenue, South Bay, 33493 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1955

A spacious single family home with an oversized yard. This cozy house is freshly painted inside and offers tiled floors around the house (except the bedrooms) and central air-conditioning. The master bedroom is huge and comes with complete materials to finish the walk-in closet. The living space provides plenty of space to entertain. Kitchen is equipped with premium appliances, which are newly purchased in 2020. There is a shed in the backyard with plenty of room to store equipment or gardening tools. This property is located in a quiet neighborhood and is walking distance to the library, park, Dollar General, Subway, and even the Post Office.

