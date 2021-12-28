Check out these homes on the Alexander City market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Alexander City, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexander City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1031 K Street, Alexander City, 35010

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 940 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This Beautiful Home has been COMPLETELY REMODELED: New - Floors, matching Whirlpool Oven, Whirlpool Microwave, Whirlpool Refrigerator (Side-By-Side), Ceiling Fans in Two Bedrooms (Remote Control), One Bathroom with White/Grey Tile in Shower and Frameless Glass Shower Door, Countertops, Front Porch Redesign, Large Back Deck, Wiring throughout Home (Licensed Electrician), Roof, Air-Condition System BONUS: DRYER in the Laundry Room.

208 Farm Loop Rd, Alexander City, 35010

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Looking for a deal on a lake access or lake view at Lake Martin? This is it! Out of town owner has a property needing some TLC and is available immediately! Owner will consider financing improvements with $9000 credit at local building supply. Call to see this one today, it may not be here tomorrow...Located across the street from the lake with Lake Martin access!

1985 Elkahatchee Road, Alexander City, 35010

2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,000 | Single Family Residence | 754 Square Feet | Built in 1942

First time buyers and investors. Priced for super-quick sell. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has 4 year new metal roof, 1 year new electrical service, new flooring in most every room and cabinets are newer. Has rented for $450 per month in the past. Seller retiring from rental business. Large front and rear yard. storage room on rear of home. Cash or Conventional Loans only. Sold ''as is''.

1768 Mayfair Lane, Alexander City, 35010

4 Beds 2 Baths | $229,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1993

OH THE SPACES! TWO living spaces, FOUR bedrooms with Master on the main with en-suite, TWO baths and TWO car Garage! FENCED backyard, NICE lot, CUL-DE-SAC, & UPGRADES galore! This property will check lots of boxes! A fresh look with new siding gives this home stunning curb appeal. Call and schedule your showing! Don't let this one pass you by!

