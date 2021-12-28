ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

Check out these houses for sale in Sikeston

Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 1 day ago

(SIKESTON, MO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Sikeston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYHt7_0dXYukvd00

422 E Gladys St, Sikeston, 63801

1 Bed 1 Bath | $42,500 | Single Family Residence | 748 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Very nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath with an office large eat in kitchen and remodeled bathroom. One year old metal roof too! Nice deck off the back with a gorgeous back yard that's fully fenced. Included is a 16x19 building for your shop or any storage needs. Take a look today!

For open house information, contact Shelly Williams, Sikeston Real Estate LLC at 573-475-9701

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-12485)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tr6jW_0dXYukvd00

500 S Illinois, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2008

First time on the market for this well-maintained home. Spacious rooms. Stainless steel appliances, kitchen with extra cabinets . Three bedrooms, 2 full baths. large utility a garage. In the evenings set out on a Nice large deck where you can overlook the private lake while enjoying the privacy fenced-in back yard make it the perfect fit Extras include a Camera system, alarm system. Built-in speaker/surround sound. Let us not forget the 10x20 shop with loft and electric.

For open house information, contact Sue Rogers, 1First Realty at 573-472-0012

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-13565)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnthP_0dXYukvd00

206 Foust Dr, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Brand new roof November 2021 and move in ready!

Walk in the front door to a very large open concept living room with vaulted ceilings, connected to the dining room, open kitchen, and a nice sized eat-in area. Includes a large master bedroom with en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Also includes two additional bedrooms, one with a beautiful Venusian window and another spacious bedroom. Main Bathroom updated. Newly painted front door and also trim on front and back doors. Walk out of the kitchen eat-in area onto a good sized deck and enjoy your large backyard. Includes a 10 x 15 ft storage building with new roof too! Having 1,952 sq ft, there is plenty enough room for hobbies, entertainment and your family. Call for an appointment today because this one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Shelly Williams, Sikeston Real Estate LLC at 573-475-9701

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-13612)

See more property details

312 Ridge Dr., Sikeston, 63801

4 Beds 5 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,304 Square Feet | Built in 2004

9'-ceilings except in the great room 18' cathedral ceiling; Hickory hardwood flooring in the study and dining room; 2-large chandeliers and a built-in china cabinet located in the dining room; Laundry room on the main floor; Kitchen w/12' island in the middle, tile flooring, stone counters, custom cabinet in cherry, gas cook-top, and a half bath off of the kitchen area; Great room has 18' cathedral ceiling, faux finish, gas fireplace, and a partial travertine floor extending to the hallways; Master bedroom is carpeted, tray ceiling, gas fireplace, and walk-in closet; Master bathroom has heated floors, small gas fireplace, whirlpool tub (heated), shower, and access to open porch. UPSTAIRS; Library, bedroom with a walk-in closet and access to upper open porch plus a separate tub & sower with a small gas fireplace, bonus room off of bathroom carpeted w/shelving, office area or another bedroom with access to open porch, and another bedroom with a jack & jill bathroom.

For open house information, contact Sonny Alcorn, Alcorn Realty at 573-472-0731

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-8415)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4216 Audubon Park Dr.: $399,000 Neighborhood: City Park Realtor: Ryan Massey at The Redbud Group Features: Designer kitchen, modern finishes, back deck, 5-minute drive to  Specs: 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 1,927 square […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
CARY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Sikeston, MO
Sikeston, MO
Business
Boston Globe

Home of the Week: Winthrop Victorian is a bright spot on a wintry day

This 121-year-old Victorian is just a short walk to the shores of Winthrop Beach, but it offers glimpses of Boston Harbor, not Logan Airport. That view is reserved for the other side of town. The elaborate and colorful front door opens into a chandeliered foyer with 10-foot ceilings, a working...
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

A More Than 53-Acre Estate in Texas Hill Country, Complete With a Water Park, Lists for $19.5 Million

A more than 53-acre estate in Texas Hill Country with a private water park and a mansion-sized gym has hit the market for $19.5 million. Located about 32 miles north of San Antonio in a gated community in Boerne, Texas, the property’s price tag is by far the most expensive in the area, listing records show. It includes a six-bedroom main home, a four-bedroom guest apartment and myriad outdoor activities, from the water park to the tennis and volleyball courts.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Open House#Hobbies#Great Room#Housing List#Americans#Sikeston Real Estate Llc#Venusian
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Furnished, Spacious Home ALL INCLUSIVE!

While we welcome all guests, we focus on guests that are relocating or working in the area on assignment. There is plenty of office space, in addition to the four bedrooms. Welcome home to this newly 2022 Built 4 brdm/2.5 bath home. When you arrive to our neighborhood, you will...
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Miami Herald

Tiny house, massive price: Why is this 2-bedroom selling for $11 million in Canada?

A property on the real estate market comes with a slew of questions, the main one being “Wait, HOW much?”. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Ontario, Canada has listed for a mind-jarring $11.2 million and while the home’s listing says “it’s a must see,” there are only two photos — one of the home’s exterior, and another of the property line.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Forget Pools. Tony Parker’s Sprawling $20 Million Texas Estate Comes With Its Own Waterpark.

Plenty of homes have pools; few can claim an entire waterpark. If the latter sounds more your speed, then good news, as a home in Texas with waterfalls and slides worthy of a Great Wolf Lodge resort has just listed for $19.5 million. The home, which belongs to Spurs legend Tony Parker, is located just north of San Antonio in the gated community of Anaqua Springs Ranch. The property sits on a 53-acre site and includes a six-bedroom main home, plus a four-bedroom guest home for visiting friends and family. The larger residence is the real architectural standout, though, as it...
REAL ESTATE
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
HOME & GARDEN
Sikeston Updates

Sikeston Updates

Sikeston, MO
279
Followers
541
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy