Check out these houses for sale in Sikeston

422 E Gladys St, Sikeston, 63801 1 Bed 1 Bath | $42,500 | Single Family Residence | 748 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Very nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath with an office large eat in kitchen and remodeled bathroom. One year old metal roof too! Nice deck off the back with a gorgeous back yard that's fully fenced. Included is a 16x19 building for your shop or any storage needs. Take a look today!

For open house information, contact Shelly Williams, Sikeston Real Estate LLC at 573-475-9701

500 S Illinois, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2008

First time on the market for this well-maintained home. Spacious rooms. Stainless steel appliances, kitchen with extra cabinets . Three bedrooms, 2 full baths. large utility a garage. In the evenings set out on a Nice large deck where you can overlook the private lake while enjoying the privacy fenced-in back yard make it the perfect fit Extras include a Camera system, alarm system. Built-in speaker/surround sound. Let us not forget the 10x20 shop with loft and electric.

For open house information, contact Sue Rogers, 1First Realty at 573-472-0012

206 Foust Dr, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Brand new roof November 2021 and move in ready!



Walk in the front door to a very large open concept living room with vaulted ceilings, connected to the dining room, open kitchen, and a nice sized eat-in area. Includes a large master bedroom with en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Also includes two additional bedrooms, one with a beautiful Venusian window and another spacious bedroom. Main Bathroom updated. Newly painted front door and also trim on front and back doors. Walk out of the kitchen eat-in area onto a good sized deck and enjoy your large backyard. Includes a 10 x 15 ft storage building with new roof too! Having 1,952 sq ft, there is plenty enough room for hobbies, entertainment and your family. Call for an appointment today because this one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Shelly Williams, Sikeston Real Estate LLC at 573-475-9701

312 Ridge Dr., Sikeston, 63801 4 Beds 5 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,304 Square Feet | Built in 2004

9'-ceilings except in the great room 18' cathedral ceiling; Hickory hardwood flooring in the study and dining room; 2-large chandeliers and a built-in china cabinet located in the dining room; Laundry room on the main floor; Kitchen w/12' island in the middle, tile flooring, stone counters, custom cabinet in cherry, gas cook-top, and a half bath off of the kitchen area; Great room has 18' cathedral ceiling, faux finish, gas fireplace, and a partial travertine floor extending to the hallways; Master bedroom is carpeted, tray ceiling, gas fireplace, and walk-in closet; Master bathroom has heated floors, small gas fireplace, whirlpool tub (heated), shower, and access to open porch. UPSTAIRS; Library, bedroom with a walk-in closet and access to upper open porch plus a separate tub & sower with a small gas fireplace, bonus room off of bathroom carpeted w/shelving, office area or another bedroom with access to open porch, and another bedroom with a jack & jill bathroom.

For open house information, contact Sonny Alcorn, Alcorn Realty at 573-472-0731