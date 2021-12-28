ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne-curious? These homes are on the market

Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 1 day ago

(Fort Payne, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fort Payne. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw6o8_0dXYuj2u00

3323 County Road 863, Gaylesville, 35973

2 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,601 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A once in a lifetime find on Little River Canyon for lovers of nature or outdoor enthusiasts. This unique custom designed home is Private , peaceful & totally surrounded by conserved land with a treehouse feel. The vaulted open plan Living is bright and airy with pickled pine interior, wood floors, lots of windows & a spectacular fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with lots of built ins. For better connection to the Canyon the living/dining areas flow out to the elevated deck and screened porch. Downstairs there are 2 generous bedrooms with tall ceilings, 2 baths & a full laundry room. Outfitted with most furnishings & all appliances. $299,900.00

For open house information, contact Heather Nicely, Bellora REALTORS llc at 256-605-0162

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1347428)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P655H_0dXYuj2u00

30 County Rd 726, Gaylesville, 35973

2 Beds 2 Baths | $164,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,194 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Nice one-level, 2 bdrm, 2 bath home in Gaylesville......only 4 houses from Lake Weiss. Enjoy public fishing only minutes away. Large 0.88 acre lot has great gardening area with pear, apple, & peach trees. Interior features include open kitchen/dining/living room floorplan with 2 bedrooms off of the hallway. Kitchen offers gorgeous granite counters. Off the kitchen is a good size laundry room with pantry/storage room. As an added bonus, there's a great covered area for entertaining off the kitchen with a deck, great for grilling. This area could easily be finished out as a great room, master bedroom, etc to add more sq ft to home. Central heat & air does not work & has not been in operation for 2 years. Owners are using plug-in electric heaters; fireplace is wood burning. Being sold AS-IS.

For open house information, contact Joanna Jackson, RE/MAX Real Estate Center at 706-842-2200

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1347547)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEexL_0dXYuj2u00

145 County Road 844, Mentone, 35984

3 Beds 3 Baths | $578,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,934 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Private Mentone home & gardens on Lookout Mtn. Spacious & well appointed this home has a wonderful flow. The wrap around front porch and 2 entries welcome you into large great room with a unique stone fireplace, wood floors & tall ceilings .A cooks kitchen is rich in function, storage & light with lots of windows. All bedrooms are on the first level with walk in closets outfitted w elfa system shelves. The master bedroom has en suite bath, a walk in closet & access to a large laundry. Storage is abundant here with a generous pantry just off the 2 car garage w/a half bath & a bonus room. Situated on 3 bluff lots with a wet weather waterfall in the back yard. A new roof and gutters, additional garden shed, utility storage building & whole house generator . Priced $578,000

For open house information, contact Heather Nicely, Bellora REALTORS llc at 256-605-0162

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1341066)

See more property details

Comments / 0

