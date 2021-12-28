ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde-curious? These homes are on the market

Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 1 day ago

(Uvalde, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Uvalde will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOhz1_0dXYuXP400

921 Patricia Pl, Uvalde, 78801

5 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,991 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Thi beautiful home with recent upgrades is a great home to grow in. This spacious home sits on a spacious and open corner lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. All of the kitchen appliances have been updated. With 5 bedrooms and an office with built-ins in several of the rooms, plenty of storage space. This home is a must see and with a motivated seller it will go quick! Square footage must be independently verified.

For open house information, contact Clarissa Neutze, GSAR, LLC at 210-464-3245

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1567194)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIH9p_0dXYuXP400

132 Fenley St, Uvalde, 78801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Repairs just within the last year include brand new roof, every room has been textured and painted, enclosed dedicated laundry room, new light fixtures in kitchen, master bedroom and sunroom/office, new electrical panel, new hot water heater, new kitchen floor and a new mailbox, just to name a few. Beautiful hardwood floors in the open living and dining room. Door in kitchen allows easy access to 1 car garage. Fridge, microwave and oven will convey with home. Nice fenced in back yard. Spacious attic space. An quaint and charming gem, must see.

For open house information, contact Lisa Samarripa, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1559358)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOwcn_0dXYuXP400

1323 Ft Clark Rd, Uvalde, 78801

2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,909 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Currently 2/2 but could be a 4/2 if needed. Large home on a large lot with great potential.

For open house information, contact William Baxter, Baxter Real Estate at 830-486-8787

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1577211)

See more property details

