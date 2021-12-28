ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altus, OK

Homes for sale in Altus: New listings

Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 1 day ago

(ALTUS, OK) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Altus area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Altus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCmlM_0dXYuSzR00

1413 Dustbowl Lane, Altus, 73521

4 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,899 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This, Well Designed, 1,899 sq ft Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths With A Split Floor Plan & 3 Car Garage. The Living Room Presents With Tall Tray Ceiling, Beautiful Gas Fireplace; With An Open Concept Motif To The Kitchen & Dining Area. The Kitchen Has A Large Island With Farmhouse Sink, Stainless Steal Appliances, & Reverse Osmosis System. The Master Suite Also Features Beautiful Tray Ceiling With A Double Vanity, Separate Tub & Standing Shower, As Well As A Large Walk-In Closet. The Other 3 Bedrooms Are Of Nice Size With Built-In Shelving Present In Each Closet. This Home Has Many Additional Features To Include; Custom Blinds, Sprinkler System, Storm Shelter, & Water Softener System. The Backyard Offers Great Privacy With An 8 ft Tall Back Fence That Also Allows The Patio To Be Shaded Sooner In The Evening, For Better Enjoyment. Come See It For Yourself!

For open house information, contact Jenna Medlock, Chamberlain Realty LLC at 405-300-0543

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-982214)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddeLp_0dXYuSzR00

3013 Garrison Road, Altus, 73521

5 Beds 3 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,409 Square Feet | Built in 1999

A truly must see large 5 bed 3 bath home with an awesome outdoor entertainment space that includes a large covered patio area along with plenty of extra patio space for entertaining and gathering around the beautiful in-ground swimming pool. Keep the yard and flowers looking great with the in-ground sprinkler system. Inside the home features an open living space with wood burning fireplace, large dinning room next to an open concept kitchen with breakfast nook. Kitchen features beautiful two tier granite countertops with snack bar. Stainless appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, built in oven, and smooth top stove. Wood look ceramic tile throughout the home in the kitchen, breakfast nook, dinning room, hall, and all bathrooms. Living room and bedrooms carpeted. Bedrooms have stunning recessed ceilings with ceiling fans along, walk in closets in all. The recently renovated master bath jacuzzi tub, large tile shower with bench and glass door.

For open house information, contact Emory Allen, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-982341)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1in6pU_0dXYuSzR00

15549 S Cr 206, Blair, 73521

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,627 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Modern farmhouse located on over 11 acres +/-. 5-10 minutes from AAFB. Long private road with pipe metal fencing leading to two story home, barn and lean-to shop. The first floor features a living room area with a beautiful staircase, second living room or Den, formal dining room, the primary bedroom, one guest bedroom and a full bathroom. The second floor features a third living room, full bathroom and two guest bedrooms. All bedrooms are good size with large closets. Off the kitchen is an enclosed patio area, this would be the perfect room for entertaining guests or watching sports (man-cave). Other features included interior above ground storm shelter, round pin and corrals, mature trees. Come take a look today!

For open house information, contact Ashlee Jack, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-983774)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0DAK_0dXYuSzR00

20616 E County Road 1576 Drive, Altus, 73521

4 Beds 2 Baths | $363,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,928 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Two Homes located on five acres both have cent heat and air both on county and well water both are all elect except the furnaces which run on propane and are wired for generators #1 a 2012 mobile double wide home with 4 bed rooms 2 baths with a reverse osmoses system ,a fenced back yard with an above ground pool two car carport and storm cellar. #2 is a 3 bedroom 2 bath, woodburning fire place. tankless water heater. lots of trees. several out buildings.

For open house information, contact Charles Ridge, Coldwell Banker SW Heritage Realty at 580-482-7800

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-987765)

See more property details

