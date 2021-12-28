ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belen, NM

Check out these Belen homes on the market

Belen Times
Belen Times
 1 day ago

(Belen, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Belen. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBHpD_0dXYuOhl00

7 Don Quixote, Belen, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,042 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Exceptional horse property on 3 fenced acres. Close to riding trails and the Rio Grande. Beautifully updated, split floorplan, gorgeous open kitchen w/spacious island and custom cabinets. Open floorplan, 2+ large living areas, perfect for entertaining. Master suite has ''spa-like'' bathroom w/large closet. Spacious bedrooms, 2'' wood blinds throughout, tongue and groove beamed ceilings, refrigerated air, HVAC units replaced in 2017, house gutters in 2020, domestic and irrigation Well. Attached 400sq ft tack/saddle room has cedar shiplap walls-could double as home office, hobby room or 4th bdrm. French doors lead to private covered patio with fountain. Outside is a horse lover's playground. Lg barn w/4 stalls, feeders, automatic waters, hay storage, lighting and storage room w/cement floor.

For open house information, contact Wendy Wallace, Keller Williams Realty at 505-897-1100

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-992955)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zc5rh_0dXYuOhl00

1601 Maddox Street, Rio Communities, 87002

2 Beds 1 Bath | $104,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,027 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great Opportunity - 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome that backs up to the Tierra del Sol Golf Course. The sunroom offers additional flex space and there's no carpet - tile and laminate throughout.

For open house information, contact Shanna M Platow, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1004216)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ig60w_0dXYuOhl00

81 Pueblitos Road, Belen, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Lovely home on a full acre of land. Property is completely fenced and has 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. New septic system in 2018. This home has been remodeled since 2016. Spend cozy nights in the living room around the wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen with pantry and includes stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Master Bedroom has cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and luxury bath with tub & separate shower and 2 sinks. 20x20 concrete-floor shed. 2 wells: 1 for house and 1 irrigation well. Natural gas.

For open house information, contact Nancy A Montoya, Century 21 Champions at 505-865-3381

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1003887)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ek5QA_0dXYuOhl00

1243 Molina Road, Belen, 87002

2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 718 Square Feet | Built in None

Cute little starter home off of beautiful Gabaldon Rd. in Belen, NM. Well built. 2 bedrooms 1 bath, good sized kitchen, big storage shed. Make your appointment today.

For open house information, contact Bricena K Aragon, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-999933)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
News Argus

3229 Pine Needles Road

Furnished 4 Bedroom in High Point - This home is a must see! Beautiful kitchen equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced in backyard with a patio makes for a perfect outdoor oasis. Convenient to all that High Point has to offer, this is a great location. Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.
HIGH POINT, NC
mansionglobal.com

One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belen, NM
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4216 Audubon Park Dr.: $399,000 Neighborhood: City Park Realtor: Ryan Massey at The Redbud Group Features: Designer kitchen, modern finishes, back deck, 5-minute drive to  Specs: 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 1,927 square […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Furnished, Spacious Home ALL INCLUSIVE!

While we welcome all guests, we focus on guests that are relocating or working in the area on assignment. There is plenty of office space, in addition to the four bedrooms. Welcome home to this newly 2022 Built 4 brdm/2.5 bath home. When you arrive to our neighborhood, you will...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Forget Pools. Tony Parker’s Sprawling $20 Million Texas Estate Comes With Its Own Waterpark.

Plenty of homes have pools; few can claim an entire waterpark. If the latter sounds more your speed, then good news, as a home in Texas with waterfalls and slides worthy of a Great Wolf Lodge resort has just listed for $19.5 million. The home, which belongs to Spurs legend Tony Parker, is located just north of San Antonio in the gated community of Anaqua Springs Ranch. The property sits on a 53-acre site and includes a six-bedroom main home, plus a four-bedroom guest home for visiting friends and family. The larger residence is the real architectural standout, though, as it...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Open Kitchen#Keller Williams Realty#Housing List#Refrigerated Air#French
expressnews.com

Photos: $3.5 million Alamo Heights home is the priciest on the market in the San Antonio area

For $3.5 million, you can settle into a four-bedroom, five-and-a half-bathroom home in Alamo Heights. The 8,671 square foot home on La Jara Boulevard sits on nearly an acre of land. Picture “a corner lot filled with stately oak trees and mature landscaping on one of San Antonio’s prettiest, most desirable streets,” according to the listing by the Phyllis Browning Company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bhhschicago.com

1489 S Candlestick Way

Spacious and bright townhome plenty of living space vaulted ceiling, private backyard 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. 2 car garage. in-unit laundry. Gurnee schools, conveniently located close to shops and major roads close to abbott park and great lakes naval station.
GURNEE, IL
bhhschicago.com

439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
CARY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Gorgeous 4bd/3ba Home, Newly Renovated

Feel right at home in this warm and spacious house which is surrounded by everything you will need. Only 5 minutes from Spring Valley Hospital, 10 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, and 14 minutes from the Airport. There's a bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom. This bedroom has a...
HOME & GARDEN
BoardingArea

Marriott Needed Her Room & Moved All Her Stuff. Her Compensation Was…

Imagine being checked into your hotel for, I don’t know, say a business trip. You’re all unpacked and are a meeting when you notice you have a voice mail message:. “Hi this message is for Haley this is Kathy calling from the courtyard in Salt Lake City by the airport um I am so sorry to bug you we am just had a mess up with the rooms him and we need to get into your room that you had been checked into so we actually am moved your stuff down here to the desk um so when you get back just come down and get a key to a different room um I do apologize there was a little bit of a mixup in with the renovation they needed to get into the room that you had been checked into him if you have any questions or if you know anything just feel free to give us a call back the number is {redacted} once again I do apologize have a great day thanks bye…”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
HOME & GARDEN
Belen Times

Belen Times

Belen, NM
202
Followers
489
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy