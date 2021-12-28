Check out these Belen homes on the market

(Belen, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Belen. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7 Don Quixote, Belen, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,042 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Exceptional horse property on 3 fenced acres. Close to riding trails and the Rio Grande. Beautifully updated, split floorplan, gorgeous open kitchen w/spacious island and custom cabinets. Open floorplan, 2+ large living areas, perfect for entertaining. Master suite has ''spa-like'' bathroom w/large closet. Spacious bedrooms, 2'' wood blinds throughout, tongue and groove beamed ceilings, refrigerated air, HVAC units replaced in 2017, house gutters in 2020, domestic and irrigation Well. Attached 400sq ft tack/saddle room has cedar shiplap walls-could double as home office, hobby room or 4th bdrm. French doors lead to private covered patio with fountain. Outside is a horse lover's playground. Lg barn w/4 stalls, feeders, automatic waters, hay storage, lighting and storage room w/cement floor.

1601 Maddox Street, Rio Communities, 87002 2 Beds 1 Bath | $104,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,027 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great Opportunity - 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome that backs up to the Tierra del Sol Golf Course. The sunroom offers additional flex space and there's no carpet - tile and laminate throughout.

81 Pueblitos Road, Belen, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Lovely home on a full acre of land. Property is completely fenced and has 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. New septic system in 2018. This home has been remodeled since 2016. Spend cozy nights in the living room around the wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen with pantry and includes stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Master Bedroom has cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and luxury bath with tub & separate shower and 2 sinks. 20x20 concrete-floor shed. 2 wells: 1 for house and 1 irrigation well. Natural gas.

1243 Molina Road, Belen, 87002 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 718 Square Feet | Built in None

Cute little starter home off of beautiful Gabaldon Rd. in Belen, NM. Well built. 2 bedrooms 1 bath, good sized kitchen, big storage shed. Make your appointment today.

