ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWFu7_0dXYuC7300

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-18) travel to Toyota Center Tuesday to take on the Houston Rockets (10-24). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Lakers vs. Rockets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Lakers will be down big man F Anthony Davis and, despite F LeBron James‘ high level of play, they’ve continued to lose close games.

Los Angeles has been one of the league’s worst teams to bet on at just 12-22 against the spread (ATS). The Lakers are just 6-8 ATS away from the Staples Center and are 1-5 ATS as road favorites.

The Rockets are playing the second night of a back-to-back set after taking a road loss at the Charlotte Hornets Monday.

Led by C Christian Wood, the Rockets started 1-16, then went on a seven-game win streak before losing eight of ten games since. They’ve failed to cover four straight games and are 16-17-1 ATS this season.

Lakers at Rockets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Lakers -205 (bet $205 to win $100) | Rockets +165 (bet $100 to win $165)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Lakers -4.5 (-120) | Rockets +4.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 226.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Lakers at Rockets key injuries

Lakers

  • F Anthony Davis (knee) out
  • F LeBron James (abdominal strain) probable

Rockets (not officially submitted)

  • G Jalen Green (hamstring) questionable
  • F Jae’Sean Tate (health and safety protocols) out

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Lakers at Rockets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Lakers 114, Rockets 110

PASS on the money line.

I can’t find value in the Rockets (+165) given the level LeBron is playing at, and the Lakers have dropped too many winnable games to even think about betting their -205 tag.

“LEAN” to the ROCKETS +4.5 (-105) as a fade against the Lakers. While LeBron has been killing it recently, those around him have not and many of them will be sidelined tonight.

The Rockets have many ways to abuse a weak Lakers defense. Wood will be the most versatile big man on the court which should give the Lakers frontcourt some issues.

The Lakers give up the fourth-most points per game in the league and against a team with a few seasoned scorers, especially on the road and short-handed, that could lead to a Rockets cover.

BET on the UNDER 226.5 (-107) as that’s just too many points for a Lakers offense that will be led by James.

Los Angeles should look to slow the pace. With both teams not snagging offensive rebounds at a high rate and Houston being the worst team in terms of turnover rate, I’d bet against this many points.

Both teams are above .500 on the Over — but just barely. The Lakers are 3-7 on the Over/Under in their last 10 games, so they’ve been trending towards fewer points more often than not.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 blockbuster Anthony Davis trades to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling mightily this season. They are currently under .500 and look like they could be fighting to reach the play-in by year’s end. As of now, they are on a five-game losing streak. This is the first time LeBron James has lost five games in a row in his entire career so far.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Toyota Center#Ats#C Christian Wood#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Lakers 205 Lrb#Jae Sean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Toyota
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Preview: L.A. looks to make it two in a row

When the Lakers last faced the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were all active but unfortunately still dropped that game to the young team without Ja Morant. It was also after this specific game that Davis mentioned that the Lakers will have to start playing like underdogs given how they’ve failed to meet expectations to start the season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy