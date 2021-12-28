ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Portuguese holiday home is shaped around private patios and low-rise volumes in Algarve region

worldarchitecture.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePortuguese architecture studio Atelier Data has designed a holiday home that is shaped around private patios and low-rise volumes in Algarve region, Portugal. Called Cabrita Moleiro House (or Cabrita Mill House), the 230-square-metre home was converted from a former family-run granary mill into a five-bedroom holiday home. The house...

worldarchitecture.org

Comments / 0

Related
luxurylaunches.com

This gorgeous 2-bedroom luxury bubble lounge will let you and your family admire rescue elephants in a Thai forest.

Is there anything better than waking up to verdant views amid a lush natural environment that’s completely unadulterated? Yes, there is! At the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Thailand, all the natural goodness is coupled with the company of Earth’s most majestic beasts- elephants. The good news is, the luxury resort is now offering a brand-new two-bedroom Jungle Bubble Lodge allowing families or a group of friends to revel in the exceptional experience. The pristine banks of the Ruak River are now occupied by the new Jungle Bubble Lodge that is roomy enough for four guests in 150 square meters of indoors and outdoors living space.
YOGA
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Tiny House Interior Designs With Cool And Interesting Features

Tiny house interior designs with cool and interesting features are catching on among people of all ages. As a new living space, tiny houses offer clever storage options and custom features. The homes are easy to design, so don’t be afraid to apply your creative skills. You never know when you might find yourself living in a tiny glass house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portuguese Architecture#Low Rise#Patios#Algarve#Atelier Data#Cabrita Moleiro House#Cabrita Mill House
dwell.com

Two Shipping Containers Form a Cozy Live/Work Cabin in Poland

In a community garden near Szelagowski Park in Poznan, Poland, architect Adam Wiercinski of Wiercinski Studio installed a shipping container home in a matter of a day. Portable Cabin, as it’s aptly named, is made up of two prefabricated units that were hauled to the site, where Wiercinski went about finishing the interiors. Then, he handed the home over to its owners, a pair of artists who have now been living in it for a year.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This Stunning $52 Million NYC Townhouse Was Designed for Your Blue-Chip Art Collection

Here is a stunning Manhattan townhouse with an impeccable Upper East Side location and a one-of-a-kind recent renovation. The star of the property is the sinuous spiral staircase, made entirely of one piece of Corian, that rises beneath a circular skylight. Spread over eight floors (including the basement and roof terrace), there is 12,000 square feet of space in this contemporary mansion that’s come to market with an asking price of $52 million. The property is listed with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group. The neo-Federal townhouse was purchased in 2013 for $15 million, and then a reported $57 million was spent on renovations overseen...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homecrux.com

This Off-Grid Tiny Cabin is Private Oasis Overlooking the Sleaford Bay, Australia

Perils of the pandemic have brought the world to a halt. Cooped up at home for longer is only set to increase our misery and melancholy. I am not urging you to move out of your homes but if you are fully vaccinated and desperately want a break from WFH routine, you can rent this off-grid tiny cabin in Australia on Airbnb.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Minimal Architectural designs that prove why this trend always reigns supreme in the world of architecture!

There’s something about Minimalism that simply never goes out of style! And, minimal architecture just has a soft spot in my heart! Minimal architectural designs will always leave you with a warm feeling in your heart, an intense admiration for the attention to detail, and the delicate touches each structure consists of. They’re simple but smartly designed spaces that radiate an aura of warmth and calmness. And we’ve curated some of our favorite minimal structures for you! From a zen minimalist cabin that keeps the worldly distractions away to a Japanese-inspired residence that features a multi-tiered sloping roof – these exquisite minimal architectural designs make for perfect living spaces that’ll put your mind, heart, and soul at ease!
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Interior Design
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
dwell.com

This Tiny Home’s Furniture Folds Into a Wall to Save Space

Casey Bryant, Jonathon Donnelly, and Jennifer McMaster of the Sydney architecture firm Trias recently unveiled a 215-square-foot prefab that’s packed with space-saving solutions. Built-in cabinetry, shelves, and drawers wrap the interior, and the home’s bed and dining table fold into the living room wall to free up floor space when they’re not in use.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Inhabitat.com

Tiny home on wheels in Poland fits a family of four

“We use natural and organic materials for the construction, insulation and finishings,” said REDUKT, a Poland-based designer of tiny homes. “We make efforts to make our houses as sustainable as possible. We care about our planet and health.”. What wouldn’t you love about this wood-paneled tiny home on...
CARS
ELLE DECOR

Statement Fireplace Mantels Are Suddenly Everywhere. Here’s How to Get the Look.

Above: An 18th-century mantel stands out among more contemporary furniture in a Watch Hill, Rhode Island, home designed by Giancarlo Valle. Times and tastes may change, but the perfect fireplace is forever. Victorian architects were huge fans of them; so were modernists like Frank Lloyd Wright; and without those dangling, cocoonlike fixtures from California brand Malm, would the 1960s even have happened? Fireplaces are a perennial favorite for residential interiors, and it’s easy to understand why. As Spanish architect and historian Luis Fernández-Galiano once wrote: “What is a house but a hearth?”
INTERIOR DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

8 of the Best Airbnb Properties With Indoor Pools

Though pretty much every Airbnb offers guests the essentials—a plush bed, a functional kitchen, and a high-pressure shower—only a select few boast the totally unnecessary yet highly luxurious amenities that make visitors eager to swap huge resorts for charming vacation rentals. From unparalleled mountain views to eucalyptus-wood-clad saunas, perhaps the most coveted amenity an Airbnb can have is an indoor pool—especially in the winter months when there’s little reason to venture into the cold.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Cozy bedrooms designed to inspire you with the best interior design ideas

The most important and sacred space in our home is our bedroom! It’s our happy place, a space where we can simply sprawl on our bed and de-stress after a long day of adulting. My bedroom is quite honestly my favorite place and my ultimate safe haven. However, in our modern urban homes, with their limited amount of space, it can be a task to do up our bedroom exactly the way we want to! But that doesn’t mean we do not try. Here’s a collection of inspiring and gorgeous bedroom designs that will surely prove to be major interior goals for you! These comforting and minimal bedroom designs will get you motivated to give your bedroom the makeover it truly deserves. Enjoy!
INTERIOR DESIGN
ELLE DECOR

The Best Kitchens of 2021

Green lacquer envelops a minimalist kitchen in a Parisian loft designed by Fabrizio Casiraghi. The galley kitchen has zinc countertops, the oven is by Miele, and the kitchen flooring is travertine inset with Verde Alpi marble. 2 Marble Marvel. A vivid blue La Cornue range was the jumping off point...
INTERIOR DESIGN
tripsavvy.com

Ready to Live Like a Roy? The Italian Villa on 'Succession' Is Now on Airbnb

It's been a rollercoaster of a season for the Roys, the affluent family at the center of HBO's hit series "Succession." After numerous failed attempts to overthrow their father for control of their family's global media empire, the show's recent season finale found the Roy siblings blindsided once again in a shocking twist.
TENNIS
worldarchitecture.org

concrete designs massage boutique featuring organic-shaped central space clad in warm oak laths

Amsterdam-based architecture and interior design studio concrete has designed a massage boutique in Zwolle in the east of the Netherlands. Named Oikoa, the 190-square-metre space features an organic-shaped central space, clad in warm oak laths, and five massage rooms around the central space. The interiors provide a calm and serene atmosphere.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy