House-hunt Walterboro: What’s on the market

504 Thompson Street, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,920 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The wait is over! Every room has been renovated, updated, and improved. With a unique floor plan, open spaces, built-in cabinets and shelves, this home truly stands out. Over 2920 sqft three bedroom two full baths in the home, and a full bath off the 600 sqft, sun room. Walking in from the large columned front porch, you'll love the open floor plan. Enjoy meals in the breakfast nook with in the wall cabinets.

164 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This home sits on .82 +/- acres, offers 2,120 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room with a wood burning fireplace, large family room, dining room, office/bonus room, and laminate floors through-out the most of the house. There is wood flooring in two rooms. There is an old septic tank that is at the back of the property where an old mobile home was at one time. Seller makes no warranty of the condition of the septic system. The house is being sold as is where is. Located just minutes to restaurants, shopping, area schools, hospital, play parks, etc.

162 Jubilee Way, Ruffin, 29475 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,900 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Call (843) 999-0655 to schedule a private showing. If you buy this home, Dave Friedman will sell yours for free! Dave Friedman is the listing agent and Keller Williams is the brokerage. Available immediately - Contact us for a Video Walk Thru of this property - (843)999-0655! This Quonset hut sits on one acre of land, surrounded by towering trees and lush greenery. Cozy living quarters are attached to the hut, complete with a spacious living room, kitchen with plenty of counter/storage space, and generously sized bedrooms with lots of potential! There's even a luxurious Jacuzzi tub in the bathroom. The Quonset hut itself offers endless possibilities. The enormous, open space (nearly 7,000 square feet) could be used for storage or could function as a workshop for any number of business ventures. The 25-foot ceilings ensure that the sky's the limit! Plus, enjoy access to a shared artesian well. While you'll love the privacy this Quonset hut provides, it's not far from everyday essentials. Grocery stores, dining, shopping and medical facilities are just 1

249 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This well-built brick ranch home is nestled on a large 0.30-acre lot, with no HOA. This private property is also surrounded by a wooded buffer and there are no neighbors, for added privacy. The roof was newly installed in 2017 and the HVAC was just newly installed in May 2021. As you enter, you're greeted by hardwood floors, crown molding, and a spacious floor plan, with abundant natural light and a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. Enjoy cool evenings in front of the cozy fireplace, in the living room. The kitchen offers ample cabinet and counter space. The bedrooms are all spacious in size. The enclosed porch, the patio, and the private backyard will be perfect for grilling out, entertaining, or watching the kids play.

