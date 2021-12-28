ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Post-conflict reconstruction is a highly sensitive process" says ASF-Int Board Member Sabine Lepere

Cover picture for the article"Post-conflict reconstruction is a highly sensitive process that has unintended consequences, often negative" and it should be considered not only from a technical, physical perspective, but also from a psycho-social perspective, according to social engaged architect and urban planner Sabine Lepere. In this exclusive interview, held by WAC's former...

Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

32-year-old startup founder’s death sends shockwaves across Indian social media

A 32-year-old Indian entrepreneur died of cardiac arrest on Friday, leaving the startup world shaken and grieving.Pankhuri Shrivastava, the founder of rental startup Grabhouse and Pankhuri, a women-focused social community platform, suffered a heart attack on 24 December, her company announced.The start-up world in India was in shock after learning the news of the young woman entrepreneur’s death.Pankhuri, the startup’s Twitter account announced on Monday: “With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.”She founded Pankhuri in 2019...
INDIA
Washington Post

Why is China calling itself a ‘true democracy’?

Keith B. Richburg is director of the University of Hong Kong Journalism and Media Studies Centre and a former Post correspondent. Lately, there have been two contradictory messages coming out of China. They have both been used to explain the Chinese leadership’s view of the country’s rivalry with the United States and the political makeover underway in Hong Kong, which just held carefully controlled elections for a new pro-Beijing local legislature.
CHINA
Vice

Myanmar’s Coup Has Opened the Floodgates of the Southeast Asian Drug Trade

In the back of the truck was enough methamphetamine to get more than 65 million people high—but the driver said he didn’t know anything about that. As far as he was concerned, the 22-year-old would later claim, he was just transporting crates of empty beer bottles through Bokeo Province, a hilly region in the northwestern corner of Laos that happens to sit at the heart of the Golden Triangle. The mountainous area, where the borders of Laos, Myanmar and Thailand meet, is a wellspring for the world’s illegal drug trade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
worldarchitecture.org

KCAP reveals plans for Keflavík Airport Area Strategic Masterplan in Iceland

KCAP has won an international competition to design the Keflavík Airport Area Strategic Masterplan in Iceland. The vision, integrating an ambitious economic development concept in terms of sustainable urban design, landscape, and mobility strategies, will comprise an a 55-square-kilometre area surrounding Iceland’s global aviation hub. Led by KCAP,...
LIFESTYLE
Nature.com

Metallothionein immunohistochemistry has high sensitivity and specificity for detection of Wilson disease

Diagnosis of Wilson disease (WD) can be difficult because of its protean clinical presentations, but early diagnosis is important because effective treatment is available and can prevent disease progression. Similarly, diagnosis of WD on liver biopsy specimens is difficult due to the wide range of histologic appearances. A stain that could help identify WD patients would be of great value. The goal of this study was to use mass spectrometry-based proteomics to identify potential proteins that are differentially expressed in WD compared to controls, and could serve as potential immunohistochemical markers for screening. Several proteins were differentially expressed in WD and immunohistochemical stains for two (metallothionein (MT) and cytochrome C oxidase copper chaperone (COX17)) were tested and compared to other methods of diagnosis in WD including copper staining and quantitative copper assays. We found diffuse metallothionein immunoreactivity in all liver specimens from patients with WD (n"‰="‰20); the intensity of the staining was moderate to strong. This staining pattern was distinct from that seen in specimens from the control groups (none of which showed strong, diffuse staining), which included diseases that may be in the clinical or histologic differential of WD (steatohepatitis (n"‰="‰51), chronic viral hepatitis (n"‰="‰40), autoimmune hepatitis (n"‰="‰50), chronic biliary tract disease (n"‰="‰42), and normal liver (n"‰="‰20)). COX17 immunostain showed no significant difference in expression between the WD and control groups. MT had higher sensitivity than rhodanine for diagnosis of WD. While the quantitative liver copper assays also had high sensitivity, they require more tissue, have a higher cost, longer turnaround time, and are less widely available than an immunohistochemical stain. We conclude that MT IHC is a sensitive immunohistochemical stain for the diagnosis of WD that could be widely deployed as a screening tool for liver biopsies in which WD is in the clinical or histologic differential diagnosis.
SCIENCE
Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Don't overthink this one, as the answer is of course Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin is helping people all over the world gain better access to the financial system and protect their money. Ethereum has made smart contracts possible, and they are at the center of most leading decentralized apps. There...
MARKETS
worldarchitecture.org

UNStudio and Nihon Sekkei complete Shanghai Jiuguang Center with "human-centric" design

UNStudio and Nihon Sekkei have completed the Shanghai Jiuguang Center, by incorporating "human-centric design and an advanced commercial ecosystem" in Shanghai, China. Described as "the largest retail complex in north Shanghai", the new shopping mall is conceived as a "customer-friendly destination" since it challenges to traditional closed shopping mall designs, according to the team.
DESIGN
njtechweekly.com

Guest Post: Americans’ Conflicted Attitudes Toward Artificial Intelligence

Work and home life is becoming increasingly dependent on artificial intelligence, or AI. Never before have digital tools been so responsive to us, nor we to our tools. As artificial intelligence continues its transformative impact on every aspect of daily life, it is important to study public attitudes toward this technology to enable its adoption, to ensure it is being applied safely and ethically, and to better understand misperceptions and gaps in knowledge.
TECHNOLOGY

