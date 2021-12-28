Check out these Cleveland homes on the market

(Cleveland, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cleveland. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

45 Joshua Drive, Cleveland, 30528 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1972

The VIEW, The Peacefulness, The GETAWAY to Tranquility. Don't MISS this opportunity, These Homes Do NOT hit the Market often. This Beautiful home is nestled on .72 acres with +/- 150ft of The Frog Town creek that is off the Chestatee River located in the sought after Chestatee Estates which is Located in the Chattahoochee National Forest. This home would be a great 2nd Home or Ready to go VRBO/AIRBNB. This home will come furnished, so all you have to do is bring the Family & Food.

6260 Bethel Road, Murrayville, 30564 6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,587 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath custom home on over 9 acres with amazing views of Wauka Mountain! An expansive stone front porch greets your guests. The gorgeous wood double front door opens to the foyer and dining room that seats 10+. Step through to the family room and you are met by a stacked stone fireplace, with inlay, and lots of light. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor continue into the large chef's kitchen with granite counters, stained wood cabinets, Electrolux stainless steel appliances including a gas range with two ovens.Large kitchen island with seating, breakfast room and butlers pantry/desk area, which steps out to covered back deck and views you can't beat. Grand owner's suite with tray ceilings, seating area. Large walk-in closet and bath with separate tub and shower, granite counters and lots of storage. Spacious secondary bedrooms and baths. Lower level with large flex space for entertaining, crafting, offices... full kitchen, dining space, two bedrooms and full baths, laundry room, and more! Lower level covered patio looks out over property. Backyard is prime for pool placement. 28 x 48' outbuilding with garage doors, storage, heated.

201 Hillandale Street, Cornelia, 30531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1985

RENOVATED! New open and inviting floor plan perfect for entertaining! New kitchen cabinets w/ self close doors-granite counter tops, bar area & SS Appliance Whirlpool package! LVP flooring throughout living spaces- new carpet in bedrooms. Large laundry room off kitchen. Beautiful tile shower in master bathroom! CREEK FRONT! Back property line goes to creek! Nice level lot combined with brick exterior equals low maintenance living! New heat pump and duct work. Level entry from carport to kitchen! You're gonna LOVE this HOME!

5508 Clarks Bridge Road, Clermont, 30527 3 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Don’t miss this beautiful ranch home on 5 acres! Spacious living room and kitchen featuring a center island, built in microwave and refrigerator, large dining space, and lots of natural light with beautiful views of the property. Oversized master on the main floor includes sitting room and private entrance to the sunroom, and two additional bedrooms on the main floor with a jack and jill bathroom. The attic space is ready to be completed into an additional living space and stubbed for a bathroom. The property is partially fenced and also includes a barn which could be for a variety of use, including RV/boat storage, and separate garage perfect for a work shop.

