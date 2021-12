Originally scheduled to take place in San Jose, California, the 2021 United States Figure Skating Championships have relocated to the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where skaters will be in bubble similar to what the NBA and WNBA did last summer. The senior competition will begin on Jan. 14 and conclude on Jan. 17. Junior competition will take place on Jan. 20 and 21. There will be no spectators, but the seats will be filled with cardboard cutouts and fans were encouraged to submit their pictures for the cutouts. The sound of applause will be piped in.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO