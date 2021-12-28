Check out these Pikeville homes on the market

(Pikeville, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pikeville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

100 Mellow Brook Lane, Harold, 41635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This home is in a private location. Large lot with plenty of garden space, mature trees for shade, concrete patio, covered front porch and nice landscaping. Hardwood floors in Living Room. Master bedroom and full bath.

133 E Cedar Dr, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 4 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,148 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Your home is waiting for you, with a large/large lot that has several mature trees. There is plenty room for your new pool, just off the large covered patio. The property goes down at the rear to the pond waters, with plenty room for recreation or gardening.

126 South Elm Street, Pikeville, 41501 5 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,308 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Downtown living with truly unique configuration opportunities. You could have 5-6 bedrooms, or 5 bedrooms and closet room (current configuration), or 3 bedrooms and 3 offices, or 5 bedrooms and a play room. Considering all the bedrooms buyer might consider this as an investment for rentals. The possibilities are endless! There is new carpet with hardwood underneath. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, newer gutters. 2 parking spaces behind fence, and 2 off street parking spaces in front of the fence. Entire back and right side surrounded by fencing-no grass to mow. Short walk to the hospital, college, the park, and downtown.

176 East Cedar Drive, Pikeville, 41501 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,672 Square Feet | Built in 1951

PRICE REDUCED! Well maintained home in the Pikeville city limits. You'll enjoy this home packed with features, such as 1st floor bedroom, living room and den with fireplaces, screened porch overlooking the fenced in ground pool, extra kitchen in finished basement, detached two car garage and much more. You will enjoy four floors of living space and the back yard salt water pool and recreation area. This home has 2015 metal shingle roof with 50 year life, 2020 pool liner and fence, upgraded plumbing and electrical. If you are looking for a roomy house with character call now.

