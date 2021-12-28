Top homes for sale in Radford

(Radford, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Radford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3690 Simpkinstown Road, Hiwassee, 24347 4 Beds 1 Bath | $284,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,704 Square Feet | Built in 1890

1890 Farmhouse in need of extreme restoration. Could be a great B and B, or an amazing home for the "old farmhouse" enthusiast looking for a rewarding project. Lovely pastoral views of the 30+ acres and mountains in the distance. Could truly be a gem with lots of love and patience.

3671 Pilot Road, Riner, 24149 3 Beds 1 Bath | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This 3 bedroom remodeled, move-in ready ranch home offers the new owner a great floor plan, upgraded kitchen, hardwoods floors in common areas, and fresh interior paint. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer convey. Large back deck and storage building with power. Only minutes to downtown Christiansburg, in Auburn School district. Call to schedule your visit today!

1020 Carson Street, Radford, 24141 2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Charming cottage located in the heart of Radford City. This 2-3 bedroom home has beautiful hardwood and ceramic floors, newer deck, new heat pump, and a number of different improvements made by the current owner. The home is situated on a great corner lot and offer a massive family room/third bedroom option which gives it real flexibility to meet your needs. The home has been well cared for and tastefully redone.

455 Chrisman Mill Road, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,119 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Your expectations will be surpassed in this spacious 3 bed, 2 bath Senneca Springs home! Soaring high ceilings, elegant crown molding/columns, recessed lighting, easy care flooring, custom windows, energy efficient solar panels & unground fencing are just the start to all the quality upgrades! Enjoy comfortable living with NO HOA in the effortlessly flowing floor plan drenched in natural light all on one level! Scrumptious kitchen boasts granite counters, custom cabinets, SS appliances & breakfast bar! Vaulted dining area off the kitchen for casual meals, or a office or play area, plus there is formal dining with a tray ceiling for hosting dinner parties. Connected living room is spacious & bright leading to a beautiful sunroom with wall of built-in shelving. Soak up the view through the many windows then head out to the open patio for dining al fresco! Owners suite is perfect retreat w/ walk in closet & custom, walk in shower. Modern, move in ready & waiting for you to call it HOME!

