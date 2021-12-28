House-hunt Buffalo: What’s on the market

(BUFFALO, MN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

7362 Kahl Circle, Otsego, 55301 2 Beds 2 Baths | $374,780 | Single Family Residence | 1,654 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Homes Plus presents our 1654 sq. ft. detached villa home! Enjoy the comforts of single family living with NO shared walls yet have snow & lawn care handled for you by the association. This floor plan features a beautiful open concept with bright windows, engineered wood floors, custom cabinetry, a great sized center island with granite kitchen counters. The family room is spacious and leads into the beautiful sunroom. The master suite features a 3/4 master bath with double vanities, ceramic tile floors and a customized walk-in closet with organizers. Custom build your villa today w/several options, finishes & upgrades to choose from. NEW 4TH PHASE JUST RELEASED! 17 premium lots for slab on grade detached villas. 3 floor plans to choose from all with completely customizable finishes. This is your chance at one level living, with the ability to customize your home to fit your style and budget.

8805 Farmstead Ave, Monticello, 55362 3 Beds 3 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,173 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Capstones Patterson floor plan. The two-story Patterson has a beautiful open concept layout with the incredible great room opening to the dining room and gourmet kitchen. A large foyer, half bathroom, and mudroom complete the main floor. The upper floor has a spacious loft, the laundry room, two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and the master suite accompanied by a private bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Finishing the lower level would offer additional living space, a bedroom, and a full bathroom.

4573 Landmark Drive Ne, Saint Michael, 55376 3 Beds 3 Baths | $455,100 | Single Family Residence | 2,121 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Complete and move in ready main floor living space w/9ft knockdown ceilings. Amazing finishes: custom soft close cabinets, SS appliances, walk in pantry,site finished trim and doors, Quartz Counters, Luxury Master w/private walk in shower, upgraded cabinet wood, Finished LL w/1 bedroom, family room with cozy fireplace and 3/4 bath. 12x12 deck-trex w/aluminum. Easy access to grocery, bank, gas station and walking/biking trails. 2nd phase of Town Center is open many amazing lots to choose from.

11561 55Th Street Ne, Albertville, 55301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,005 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Great home in convenient location. Close to shopping, schools etc. New furnace, water heater, new carpet in most rooms, HUGE deck and over sized double garage. Large entry with large closet. Closet units in upper bedrooms and huge multiple closets in lower bedroom.

