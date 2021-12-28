Check out these East Liverpool homes on the market

(East Liverpool, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in East Liverpool than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1743 Montana Ave, East Liverpool, 43920 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Adorable 2 bedroom home.

For open house information, contact Dana L Channels, Cedar One Realty at 330-932-0895

1635 Shadyside Rd, East Liverpool, 43920 4 Beds 4 Baths | $498,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,482 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Green Acres is the place to be. Farm livin' is the life for me. Land spreadin' out so far and wide, just give me that Countryside. Have you ever dreamed of farm life? It can all be yours today! With 2 parcels adding up to just over 13.5 acres. Beautiful 2482 SQ FT. home built in 2017. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. A very spacious eat in kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and built in double ovens and walk in pantry. Large master suite with walk in closet and spacious bathroom with a beautiful tiled shower and a large soaking tub. Includes first floor laundry. There is a wood burning stove in the basement that's already hooked into the duct work. Beautiful Barn with 6 stalls ready for the animals. Also 10 acres of fenced in pasture. Large detached garage for all your equipment or vehicles. This garage has held up to 8 cars at once. An opportunity like this doesn't come around often. Make your dreams come true today.

For open house information, contact Katherine M Oesch, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644

1631 Globe St, East Liverpool, 43920 4 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Come and see this well-maintained home situated on a corner lot. There have been several key updates to this home over the past few years. In 2013, the roof and gutters were replaced. The furnace and central air were replaced in 2012. The siding was installed in 2014. The home has four bedrooms and two full baths. This home has a beautiful, fully fenced-in yard.

For open house information, contact David Frye, Underwood & Associates at 330-385-8580

891 5Th Avenue, East Liverpool, 43920 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Welcome home! Quaint country setting close to everything. This 2 bedroom (possible 4 with 2 bonus rooms in the basement) home has a lot of updates including: in 2021 new hot water heater, new driveway drain and fence, septic pumped and new front door. In 2020 a new furnace, new 200 amp service and new well pump. This home also offers whole house water filtration, new carpet/padding, and freshly painted.

For open house information, contact Lana Marks, River Valley Realty at 330-385-2288