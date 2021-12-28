These houses are for sale in Brookhaven

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Brookhaven area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

34 Rogers Ln Se, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Brand new to the market! 3 bedroom 2 bath home on 2+/- acres in Brookhaven School District! This brick exterior ranch style home has a brand new roof, fresh paint, fresh cabinetry in the kitchen, hardwood floors though the living areas and a nice back deck for entertaining. This open floor plan is a perfect starter home allowing room to grow as well as gather with friends and family in the spacious living and dining area. The built in provides many possibilities for home office, a display for collectibles & China or coffee bar. The 2 car carport allows a place to park out of the weather. Make sure you check out the storage area under the carport as well. You can never go wrong with extra storage. Though the home sits in a quiet country setting it's less than a mile from dollar general as well as a quick drive to down town Brookhaven where you'll find grocery stores, hardware stores, fast food and more. Schedule your private showing today!

127 East Highland, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1975

BRICK RANCH...WORKSHOP...8 ACRES!!! You will be surprised by this hidden gem tucked quietly and unexpectedly away, just off East Monticello Street in the horseshoe of Highland Drive. Once the original Easthaven Baptist Church Parsonage, this brick ranch consists of 2,200 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and boasts hardwood floors and two gathering spaces, one with a fireplace of gas burning logs. The kitchen is a nice size and the laundry room is spacious. The concrete patio out back expands the length of the house and can entertain the masses with six of the eight acres being wooded and serving as your privacy barricade. Also on this property is a 20 x 40 concrete floored workshop that has a 15 x 40 concrete floored shed off the back...the opportunities of use are boundless. This is truly a unique property that just might be exactly what you're looking for. Please call for your personally guided tour.

900 Denton Trl, Brookhaven, 39601 5 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,866 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Looking for that perfect home with plenty of space and ready to move into today? This 5 bedroom, 3 bath with 2866 sq ft of living space just outside of town is everything you could ask for! Originally built in 1998, but completely remodeled 4 years ago, it's like walking in to a brand new house. Granite countertops, tiled shower, large bedrooms, custom murals, metal roof, paved driveway, and the list of amenities goes on and on. You can have a new home without the new home price! Located just 5 minutes from Brookway Boulevard, it is convenient to I-55 and Hwy 84 for those quick trips to work, shop, and play. You'll be able to see yourself moving into this property soon! Come see it today!!

539 S Jackson St, Brookhaven, 39601 5 Beds 4 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,466 Square Feet | Built in 1940

If you love downtown Brookhaven then you are not gonna want to miss the opportunity to purchase this 5 bedroom 4 bath home with so much history in the heart of Home Seekers Paradise. With just under 4500+/- sq ft under roof, this one has sooo much room to grow & entertain. Just beyond the cozy yellow door, you will find a spacious open floor plan with a school room, formal dining with an abundance of natural light,, game room, master bed and bath, full guest bath, informal dining, kitchen, pantry and laundry. Upstairs provides you an oversized seating area with a library, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Mini splits are efficient and provide the home with heating and cooling. The original hardwoods floors remain intact along with many other neat things throughout the home. If character is what you seek, fun and inviting is what your heart desires, this labor love is ready for you to call home.

