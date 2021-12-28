Take a look at these homes on the Alexandria market now

(Alexandria, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Alexandria than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1207 Sunset Drive Sw, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $201,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1947

What a great place to start or finish, come view this quaint home on Sunset Drive. It offers a nice level yard with lots of mature trees and a very well kept home. This rambler features a freshly painted interior, an airy layout with lots of windows, a big main floor bedroom and bathroom floor with soaker tub, a formal dining room, and lots of recent updates which include: newer double hung vinyl windows, new house roof in 2019, new water heater, pressure tank, dishwasher, fridge, new basement bathroom fixtures all in 2021. The 2 stall garage is heated and insulted with a new roof in 2021 and 240 amp service. If you are looking for the perfect home that has been well maintained and move in ready, look no further. Come see Sunset Drive.

For open house information, contact Joanna Hvezda, Real Estate by Jo, LLC at 320-762-2223

8429 Talon Circle Nw, Garfield, 56332 4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,086 Square Feet | Built in 2015

What a find! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home nestled on 1.26 acres in a great neighborhood setting of Eagle's Landing! Custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tall ceilings, large windows allowing a lot of natural light, kitchen island with breakfast bar. 12x16 maintenance free new deck right off the kitchen/dining room. Open floor plan to inviting living room space. Main level also has an owner's suite with walk in closet and a bathroom with custom tiled shower plus an additional bedroom & full bath on the main level. Large lower level family room with walk out to a large concrete patio. Finished laundry room with great storage cabinets. Lower level has 2 bedrooms and brand new full bathroom. Huge fenced in back yard. 3 stall insulated garage. Awesome color scheme throughout the home. Come see this soon before it's sold!

For open house information, contact Douglas Holm, Realty Executives Alex H S at 320-763-4255

4925 Geneva Golf Club Drive Ne, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,707 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Make your golfing lifestyle dream a realty here at Geneva Golf Club Road! This finely finished and efficient 3BR, 2BA home has everything you've imagined your living space to be. From the vaulted main living area and its cozy fireplace to the master suite and the expansive view of the renowned Geneva Golf Club course from anywhere in the back of the home, it will bring smile after smile in calling it yours. Finished with quartz counter tops, heated tiled floors in both bathrooms along with convenient digital and Bluetooth appointments that make functionality unparalleled. Did we mention the oversized and heated 3 stall garage which also provides a rear overhead door for your golf cart. You'll be at the 1st tee in no time flat! Come see this wonderful home that's adjacent to 27 holes of premier golf, and just for enough from downtown Alexandria.....FORE!!!

For open house information, contact Christopher Olson, RE/MAX Results at 320-762-5544

921 Bryant Street, Alexandria, 56308 4 Beds 2 Baths | $212,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,297 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Now this is the heart of Alexandria. As soon as you see the inside of this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 stall garage home it will be your heart as well. This character home will charm you from the first moments you enter through the ornate front door. You will love the original hardwood floors, trim work and doors, not to mention the stain lead glass windows. Check out how this 2 story home is filled with character that blends charm from days gone past to modern updates throughout. This home has brand new siding, updated kitchen and a 3/4 bath on the main level which you don't find in homes of this era. The second level includes three spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Perfect location that is within walking distance to downtown, trails and schools. You don't want to miss this classic charmer!

For open house information, contact Kassia Lueck, RE/MAX Results at 320-762-5544