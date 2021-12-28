Weather 12-28-21

The FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Wednesday, December 29th, 3:00 A.M. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the Portland/Vancouver metro area is hovering around freezing. A cold air mass will begin to surge through the Gorge and cool us down further between 3:00 A.M. and sunrise. Many of us exposed to the Gorge, especially the east side of the metro area, will likely fall into the 20s. Be prepared for areas of ice, especially on overpasses, bridges and neighborhood roads. The cold, dry air will also help to clear the clouds. It’ll be much sunnier today, but temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing. And when you factor in the breezy east wind, it’s going to feel like the 20s out there. Make sure you layer up today!

