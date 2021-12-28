Weather 12-28-21

The main weather story for today right through Sunday continues to be the continuation of the cold arctic air as a very deep upper level low remains parked over southern Saskatchewan. We are also seeing a persistent northerly flow with embedded weak upper level disturbances. Northcentral Washington weather today...
Weather Headlines
– Light snow to the north Thursday
– Another artic blast for the weekend
– Cold New Year’s Day
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in.
MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome.
Active weather will be in store for the remainder of the year with a few chances for wintery precipitation. Light snow is possible across northcentral and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning, but accumulations will be minimal to light. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will bring our next chance for precipitation with the possibility of accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
Since Christmas Day, it has felt more like spring across North Carolina. The unusually warm weather is expected to continue through at least New Year's Day. The near record warmth across the state may now fuel a few chances for storms over the next several days. The first threat for...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain fell on the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon, and then moved on, after a very late first measurable snowfall.
And measurable it was.
The snow topped out at 4.2 inches in Greenwood, McHenry County; 3.2 inches in DeKalb, 3 inches in Lakewood and Mendota, 2.8 inches in North Aurora, 2.5 inches in Roselle, and 2 inches in Bolingbrook.
Milder air to the south cut into the system. Areas well south of I-80 were...
DENVER (CBS4)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver.
The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 inch range for most mountain locations.
That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve.
The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring...
If you’re looking for the sun this week, I think you’re out of luck -- 2021 is ending on a cloudy and unsettled note with lots of clouds and a couple of weak systems, which will bring a few rain showers south and snow showers north the next couple of days with temperatures progressively getting milder each day.
Another warm and unusual late December day and as the stretch of unsettled weather continues over the next few days, our rain chances increase. Things will remain warm into the New Year, but if you’re wondering where winter is, don’t fret, it comes crashing back next week. Temperatures...
Record highs were reached in Houston and Galveston yesterday and the Island's high of 82 was the all-time December record. More records will be set today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Thursday and Friday afternoon will remain close to record highs, but after a muggy start to New Year's Day morning, a major cool down will move in. The coldest weather of the season is on the way from Saturday night through Monday morning.
Local weather report for Wednesday, December 29. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 68° to a high of 75°. Sunrise is 6:43 AM and Sunset 4:56 PM . Night . There is a 45% chance of rain in the morning , 30% chance of rain in the afternoon and 50% chance of rain during the evening.
Isolated severe storms are possible across the Panhandle today and tomorrow. Strong damaging winds will be the likely occurrence, but a tornado cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy times out the arrival of storms and previews weather for the New Year, here.
Wednesday's highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy until rain moves in tonight. The rain continues overnight and will end early on Thursday. Highs for the next several days will stay in the 50s and 60s before we see a huge drop starting on Sunday. Sunday's highs only make it to the upper 30s to low 40s.
The FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Wednesday, December 29th, 3:00 A.M. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the Portland/Vancouver metro area is hovering around freezing. A cold air mass will begin to surge through the Gorge and cool us down further between 3:00 A.M. and sunrise. Many of us exposed to the Gorge, especially the east side of the metro area, will likely fall into the 20s. Be prepared for areas of ice, especially on overpasses, bridges and neighborhood roads. The cold, dry air will also help to clear the clouds. It’ll be much sunnier today, but temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing. And when you factor in the breezy east wind, it’s going to feel like the 20s out there. Make sure you layer up today!
Be ready for a much colder start to the day now that a cold front has completed its passage. Winds are not too strong but are enough to bring wind chills down to the single digits. This frigid morning will lead to a chilly afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. One or two spots could sneak into the 50s farther south.
