ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

House-hunt Elko: What’s on the market

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 1 day ago

(ELKO, NV) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Elko area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Elko listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlCQ0_0dXYtBC700

137 Chris Avenue, Elko, 89801

5 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,494 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Come see this adorable 5 bed/2 bath/1 owner home in desirable Elko neighborhood! Owners have been busy renovating and updating home for it's next owner! You'll love the new flooring and fresh paint in multiple rooms, new kitchen appliances, which includes 2 refrigerators, and soon to be updated downstairs bathroom. There's even a bonus room that would make a perfect office! The furnace/central air is only 7 years old, the bright, airy windows throughout are great at letting the sunshine in and on those nicer days you can enjoy the outdoors on the oversized back vinyl deck. Plus! The 2 car garage and RV parking make it ideal for all your outdoor toys! Stop by and see it today!

For open house information, contact Jill Wickens, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3621331)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLnzU_0dXYtBC700

3137 Newcastle Circle, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,012 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way. HUGE attached RV garage bay in additional to the 2 car garage for a total of 1,386 sf of garage space. This executive home, is designed to optimize entertaining space and functional living. An extra large kitchen with walk-in pantry and a massive 9' island open to the dining and great room. Living space is on the 2nd level, including a second large family room, a master suite that would impress any homebuyer, with a luxury bath and a nursery/office/exercise room/deck option. Front and back covered patios included. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Baumann, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3621337)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJULO_0dXYtBC700

920 Southside Drive, Elko, 89801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1972

2 bedroom 1 bath south side home great starter home.Needs some TLC.

For open house information, contact Karl Young, Elko Realty Llc at 775-777-3556

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3621380)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEROP_0dXYtBC700

1941 Elkhorn Circle, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $338,200 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Whitney Status - Foundation. Buyers can select color options. Estimated Close of Escrow date TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3621043)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Elko, NV
Real Estate
City
Elko, NV
Elko, NV
Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Toys#Housing List#House#Americans#Coldwell Banker Excel#Home Depot#Buyer
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Elko, NV
158
Followers
576
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy