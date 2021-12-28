House-hunt Elko: What’s on the market

(ELKO, NV) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Elko area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

137 Chris Avenue, Elko, 89801 5 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,494 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Come see this adorable 5 bed/2 bath/1 owner home in desirable Elko neighborhood! Owners have been busy renovating and updating home for it's next owner! You'll love the new flooring and fresh paint in multiple rooms, new kitchen appliances, which includes 2 refrigerators, and soon to be updated downstairs bathroom. There's even a bonus room that would make a perfect office! The furnace/central air is only 7 years old, the bright, airy windows throughout are great at letting the sunshine in and on those nicer days you can enjoy the outdoors on the oversized back vinyl deck. Plus! The 2 car garage and RV parking make it ideal for all your outdoor toys! Stop by and see it today!

3137 Newcastle Circle, Elko, 89801 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,012 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way. HUGE attached RV garage bay in additional to the 2 car garage for a total of 1,386 sf of garage space. This executive home, is designed to optimize entertaining space and functional living. An extra large kitchen with walk-in pantry and a massive 9' island open to the dining and great room. Living space is on the 2nd level, including a second large family room, a master suite that would impress any homebuyer, with a luxury bath and a nursery/office/exercise room/deck option. Front and back covered patios included. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify.

920 Southside Drive, Elko, 89801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1972

2 bedroom 1 bath south side home great starter home.Needs some TLC.

1941 Elkhorn Circle, Elko, 89801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $338,200 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Whitney Status - Foundation. Buyers can select color options. Estimated Close of Escrow date TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

