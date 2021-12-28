Check out these homes on the Hillsboro market now

(Hillsboro, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7170 Swisshelm Lane, Liberty Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $138,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Tucked away on this dead end street sits a 3 bedroom home on 2.02 acres. As well as a 24x24 garage. Enjoy the deck in the evenings overlooking the fields. Newer roof and furnace. Well maintained! Tenants rights.

For open house information, contact Emily Stroud, Classic Real Estate Co. Inc., at 937-393-3416

308 Glenn Street, Hillsboro, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Don't miss out on this lovely Hillsboro home. This home is waiting for your personal touches. Updated kitchen, original hardwood floors, partially finished basement with plenty of storage space, garage, fenced back yard, and covered front porch. Immediate occupancy. One year home warranty. Call for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Bryan Vance, Donald E. Fender, Inc., Hillsb at 513-283-4299

3520 Hizer Road, Brushcreek Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,780 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful, brick ranch home on 3.6 acres in a great location in the country. Stunning views from the rear, covered patio. This 3 bedroom home has a new metal roof, new furnace, updated kitchen cabinets, full basement. Attached two car garage and detached 32x24 garage with concrete floors and electric. Well maintained home with lots to offer. Country living at it's finest.

For open house information, contact Tyler Wilson, Wilson Realtors, West Union at 937-515-1424

2630 St Rt 136, Concord Twp, 45133 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome home! This farm has 10 acres with a barn with 4 stalls and double loft. 2 pastures to rotate animals on. 2 shelter for each pasture. Chicken coop. The Barn has water and electric ready for use.The house offer plenty of space for a family or someone to start a family. This 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home with a office that could make a 5th bedroom. You will not be disappointed. New roof in 2020, Windows in 2019, new water heater this year. Air duct & furnace clean last month.All new s.s. apls.

For open house information, contact Jaime Garen, Keller Williams Advisors Rlty at 513-766-9200