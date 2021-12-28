Take a look at these homes for sale in Hillsborough

(Hillsborough, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hillsborough. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

3812 Stoneybrook Drive, Durham, 27705 5 Beds 3 Baths | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,586 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful Home w/a stunning Floor plan & a lot of upgrades (new hvac, encapsulated crawlspace, Full house Generator)with close to 3600Sqft. Awesome backyards for any gathering. The floor plan provides tons of space for your familial needs, and the open living/kitchen area is stunning for any gathering. Graciously sized bedrooms, and an absolute gorgeous Master Bed and Bathroom. The Home is minutes away to Eno River Statepark, Duke Hospital/University, RTP , Chapel Hill and Downtown Durham.

1401 Hillsborough Road, Chapel Hill, 27516 3 Beds 4 Baths | $730,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,467 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PRESALE OPPORTUNITY! Home to be built on approximately 1/2 acre lot in Carrboro. Contemporary style, clean lines, open plan, tons of natural light. Main level features a home office and upstairs features the owner's suite along with two other bedrooms. Each bedroom has direct access to a full bath. On bus line, walking distance to McDougle Schools, convenient access to Lloyd Farm mixed use development (includingt new Harris Teeter) once completed.

516 Watermill Way, Hillsborough, 27278 3 Beds 3 Baths | $322,240 | Townhouse | 1,678 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Denver with its two-story overlook foyer! Entertain at the kitchen island with beautiful cabinetry. The Primary Bath offers deluxe bath with separate shower and tub and dual vanities. Large secondary bedrooms! Professionally sodded yards. Smart home package included!

1010 Moreland Avenue, Durham, 27707 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Reduced Price for the HOLIDAYS! Just 1 1/2 miles from Downtown Durham, in a quiet street boasting tons of gorgeous homes, this 1910 home exudes all the charm of older days w a modern twist. All is new in this gorgeous rehab: the roof, HVAC, floors, windows, appliances, light fixtures, paint in & out, baths, kitchen, baths & much more! Step into the soaring 10 ft ceilings, & the open-feel space that makes entertaining & living so good! Enjoy the oversized, fenced yard, your new deck and things Durham!

