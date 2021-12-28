Top homes for sale in Berea

(Berea, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Berea will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

406 Plumtree Drive, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,194 Square Feet | Built in 1996

What a Dollhouse!! You'll love the feeling of HOME when you walk in!3bed/2bath,all one level w/ split bedrooms, open living area with cathedral ceiling and arched doorway leading to eat in kitchen with ample cabinetry(recently painted), separate pantry closet, appliances convey. Pergo laminate flooring throughout living/bedrooms. Brand new windows last week(gutters are ordered & will be installed ASAP) . Enjoy your summers in the pool with wrap around deck, perfect for entertaining guests. Storage shed for all the extras and fenced in yard for the pets. Great location in the heart of Berea!

1509 Flat Gap Road, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This home contains 1,152+/- sq. ft. of living area & features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an open eat-in kitchen & living room, laundry area and a covered front porch. Other amenities include, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, laminate flooring, heat pump, central air, city water & septic.

4087 Old Railroad Grade Road, Paint Lick, 40461 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Looking to move to the country? Want a great investment property with income potential in the desirable rural community of Paint Lick? Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a 1 acre lot. Well maintained 1 owner home is ready for your family with an open floor plan and lots of room. Centrally located within a few minutes of I-75, Richmond, Berea and Lancaster. Call today to schedule your showing.

9017 North Wilderness Rd, Berea, 40403 4 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1998

LIVING LARGE!! THIS HOME HAS TONS OF SPACE. Totally remodeled, Centrally located. This Manufactured Home boasts of 2300 sq ft and is Situated on a half acre lot. 10 mins to Mt Vernon, 10 minutes to Berea. 3 Bedroom, Possibly 4, 2 Full bath , Possibly 3, Beautiful Open Floor Plan, Very Large Living Room with a Wood Burning Stove. Central Heat & AC, Large Walk In closets, Laundry Room. Large Pantry just off of Kitchen. Concrete Front Porch, Wooden Back Deck. A detached 30x40 Garage. Comes equipped with Electric, Shelving, Tables, Concrete Floor, And Electric Garage Doors! Don't let this home pass you by! Call today for a Showing!

