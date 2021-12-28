Check out these homes for sale in Campbellsville now

(Campbellsville, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Campbellsville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2960 Old Lebanon Road, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Captivating Brick Ranch in the lovely Farmgate Subdivision! 1.3 miles from Taylor Regional Hospital and Minutes away from shopping, restaurants, Downtown Campbellsville, and more! Huge front and back yard and an attached garage. The exterior updates include new roof, gutters, soffit, facia, pillars, shutters, paint, light fixtures, and landscape. Interior updates include new engineered hardwood floors, tile floors, carpet, kitchen, bathrooms, water heater, appliances, paint, barn doors, accent wall, light fixtures, and trim. The master bedroom boasts an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Bonus rooms include an office, a pantry, a mud/laundry room and a dining room with a fireplace. This home is truly stunning and will make someone very happy. Schedule a showing today! Agent Owned. Data believed to be correct but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify data prior to offer.

2605 Moss Road, Campbellsville, 42718 4 Beds 4 Baths | $659,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,246 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Don't miss this custom Amish built home situated on 4 acres! 4 beds/3.5 baths, 5246 sq ft. Walk through the massive French style doors to the gorgeous hand laid Turkish travertine floors. Find a beautifully designed kitchen with granite and marble counter tops throughout, an enormous first floor master suite and a sunroom with gorgeous views. Upstairs you will find 3 generously sized bedrooms and a walk-in attic space for storage. The walkout basement could make an excellent in-law suite with its own kitchen and bath. With an oversized two car garage. Located just 20 minutes from Green River Lake and 38 Miles from the two new Ford battery plants being built in Glendale KY. An additional 52+/- acres is also available for purchase. Please call for additional information.

209 Misty Drive, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,319 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Well kept home mere minutes from Green River Lake State Park. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 an acre is part of an estate being sold AS-IS. However, it's been well cared for and simply needs a little tweaking to make it feel like home to you. Open floorplan that offers wheelchair accessibility, full unfinished basement providing room to grow and an attached, two car garage are all on the list of amenities. Spacious primary bedroom and bathroom will impress along with large open living space. We think you'll love the layout and will quickly start daydreaming about how to arrange furniture once you've moved in. Seller will consider appliance allowance with reasonable offer. (Listing agent is related to sellers.)

7776 Liberty Road, Campbellsville, 42718 2 Beds 1 Bath | $58,500 | Mobile Home | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This property recently sold and the new owner is listing it. The owner bought this land so he could create an easement on his land that adjoins this land. It's hard to find 4 acres within minutes to Downtown Campbellsville. This is a perfect spot to build on and you can always live in the mobile home while building then later rent it out for additional income. The mobile home is older and being sold as is. It's 2 bedrooms, one bath. There was a window unit for air conditioning. The water heater and propane tank for heat has been removed. The septic is there near mobile home but the seller doesn't know the location. There was also an older house on this land that was recently torn down from previous owner. There is water and electric available from the previous house that was torn down and that house had a septic tank but a new septic tank will need to be added. The land is clear and flat. A great spot to build!

