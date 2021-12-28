Check out these homes on the Tullahoma market now
(Tullahoma, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tullahoma. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Must see to appreciate this property! 10 minutes to Tims Ford Lake and 10 minutes to Tullahoma! 8 acres with 3 stocked spring-fed ponds with Bass; several great outbuildings w/concrete pads and electricity for storing boats, tractors and even an RV or 2 with room left over for at least 2 workshops to work on those boats! High Speed INTERNET available! Roof, less than 6 months old, HVAC – 2 yrs old. All NEW kitchen appliances stay! Fenced areas in case you’re wanting a mini-farm!!
For open house information, contact Barbara Desilets, NextHome Music City Realty at 615-624-1436
Underground utilities, 4 amp electrical systems set up for RVs (current rental income), barn has water & electric, shed has electric, abundance of wildlife, appliances convey, 4 miles from downtown Lynchburg sq. & Jack Daniels distillery, 12 miles from Tullahoma, approx. 1,051 ft. road frontage, electric & plumbing redone in 2007, great room areas up & downstairs, approx. 22 acres & seller will provide survey.
For open house information, contact Scott Duncan, Keller Williams - Nashville - Franklin at 615-778-1818
