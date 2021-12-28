Check out these homes for sale in Crescent City now

(Crescent City, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Crescent City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

525 Leif Circle, Crescent City, 95531 2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This modular home could easily be a 3 bedroom home by putting up a clothes rod. There is an attached shop 15x26 ft. in size and a 54x15 ft. covered carport. Home has some newer laminate flooring in the kitchen with new carpet in one bedroom and newer carpet in the living room. Seller is selling home as is and wants a fast sale. Roof had some shingles blown off last wind storm but they were replaced. Check this one out, for the price not bad. key at office #26

220 Snag, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Live in your own redwood forest with a year 'round creek. 15.3 acres with paved access, 24x36 shop, bridge over creek to additional clearings / building sites. Spacious deck overlooking panoramic forest views. Custom manufactured home w/ skylights, vaulted ceilings, split floor plan, awesome views, front room with extra windows & double doors to office / den. Master suite has dbl sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Solid surface kitchen with gas range, pantry & custom cabinets. Very private & secluded.

871 Elk Valley, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,651 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Enjoy the country setting in this home. Take a look at this updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home that sits on a little over half an acre (0.66). Start your own little farm. Home has wood accents, office space, laundry room, and a large pantry. Convenient location to town, hiking, and the beach. New tankless water heater installed 9/21.

1811 Northcrest #14, Crescent City, 95531 2 Beds 1 Bath | $36,000 | Mobile Home | 662 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This home would be a nice starter home or an in between home for someone in transition. This home is close to town with new laminate flooring throughout. The monthly space rental covers water, sewer, trash collection, and the space rent.

