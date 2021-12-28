These houses are for sale in Sheridan

(SHERIDAN, WY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Sheridan area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Sheridan listings:

937 Florence Avenue, Sheridan, 82801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 1979

You have to see this beautiful home centrally located to downtown, the hospital, Sagebrush Elementary, Jr. High and High School. In addition to a beautiful sunroom, craft room with skylights, and a sauna, this house features two beautiful fireplaces, built-in double ovens and cooktop (both less than 2 years old), in-floor heating in the basement and a TON of unique accents and charm. Perfect for a busy family, with a big yard and extra storage in the back. All measurements approximate.

For open house information, contact Misty Gardner, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

5 Creekside Lane, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $755,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful, new home located in the Creekside neighborhood at The Powder Horn Golf Community. Location, Location, Location - within walking distance to the Powder Horn Clubhouse, golf course, pool, and tennis courts, and quick access to the Big Horn Mountains. This home is designed for easy and comfortable lower maintenance living. 2112 sq. ft. with extra large master bedroom suite that includes a sitting area, beverage bar and patio. Additional ensuite guest bedroom, and a third bedroom and bath, open living, dining and kitchen. Large back patio. This home would also be an excellent second home as well for Wyoming residency..Now under constructions and will be available for occupancy in late 2021.

For open house information, contact Team Powder Horn, Powder Horn Realty, Inc. at 307-674-9545

49 Cottonwood Drive, Sheridan, 82801 4 Beds 4 Baths | $539,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,392 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Rare Water front property. Relax on the wrap around deck soothed by the sound of Little Goose Creek in your back yard. Many options for your needs with NO covenants & No subdivision. Recent upgrades include a stunning kitchen, 2 gas fireplaces, 50 y. Malarkey roof (2019) and septic system (2018). Irrigation water rights from the creek. A WY size garage (30x32) with a finished bonus room above and a half bath. Extra parking. Basement hosts a full bath, bedroom, kitchenette, large family room w/fireplace, storage, 2nd W/D hook ups plus a sunroom all with 9ft. ceilings. Space for family and friends.

For open house information, contact Marie Lowe, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

20 Coyote Lane, Sheridan, 82801 6 Beds 3 Baths | $729,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,980 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Spacious ranch-style home with breathtaking panoramic view of the Big Horns and surrounding valley, BONUS: underground shop, hayshed, chicken coop, deer-fenced garden, loading dock, SAWS water, No Covenants. Country living with city amenities, kitchen built with a cook in mind, fully functional island, knotty hickory cabinets, granite countertops. 3 fireplaces, plenty of office/work space, a large multi-purpose room and a newer metal roof. Adding to the uniqueness of the property is a 2 level, 2.82 acres, 3000+ sq ft shop plumbed for bathroom and heated floors, 240 v 100 amp service, natural gas and water. Upper level is a new custom built Cleary Building covering the lower level, which is a drive-in, heated 10' concrete walled shop. Water and electric throughout the property.

For open house information, contact The Bates Team swy, BEST Real Estate WY, LLC at 307-675-2378