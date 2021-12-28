Take a look at these homes for sale in Fallon

(Fallon, NV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fallon than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

7430 Casey Rd, Fallon, 89406 3 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,000 Square Feet | Built in 1974

GMC RANCH 53 ac. Ranch property, Greenhouse operation. 7 miles to town, 3 miles from the closest neighbor. GIANT House 6000 sq. ft. (Owner assessment) Approx. 13,000 SQ. FT covered metal patios with an outside bar. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 with shower, 1 with Jacuzzi bathtub) Walk-in closet. Office area. Small inside heated pool. Big kitchen w/Island and pantry. Dining/Living area with fireplace. Giant playroom (50 x 100 ft.) 2 oil furnaces. 1 commercial swamp cooler SHOP: 50 x 100 ft. CARPORT fits 8 cars. GREENHOUSE: 50 x 100 FT. Has room for 4 or more 50 x 100 FT greenhouses on the property with a 2000-gallon water tank to accommodate extra greenhouses. Approx. cost for a new 12-gauge cover for the greenhouses is between $450 - $700 each from Visqueen with Dr.Schrink. Property features 1 round and 1 square pen for horses. 7 chicken pens including 2 chicken houses. Approx.100 x 100 ft private fishpond. Private metal bridge certified for 25 tons. Security gate. Domestic Water well (65 ft. to gravel aquafer, new well pump, two big septic tanks. Installed commercial irrigation gate on V Canal. Canal water access with permitting for a 2 in water line. Approx. $330.oo per year. 2500 acres of BLM behind the property that only the owner has access to. Permission from the Bureau of land Management allows for 1 cow per acre condition being that owner fences in the section wanted. An additional 80 acres is landlocked that only this owner has access rights to as well. (Possibly Purchase).

1020 Gummow Dr., Fallon, 89406 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Shown by appointment only, owner needs notice.

