Athens, TN

Homes for sale in Athens: New listings

Athens Digest
Athens Digest
 1 day ago

(ATHENS, TN) Looking for a house in Athens? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Athens listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLIMI_0dXYrgZm00

338 County Road 756, Riceville, 37370

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in 1940

SELLING AS-IS/ CASH ONLY. BEAUTIFUL LOCATION. PROPERTY HAS WELL, SEPTIC, & ELECTRIC : MAY BE CITY WATER AVAILABLE AS WELL, BUYER TO VERIFY. DRIVE OUT AND TAKE A LOOK TODAY. ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK, PLEASE BE CAREFUL WHEN ENTERING.

For open house information, contact Wayne Rutherford, Keller Williams Athens at 423-649-0090

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4mAv_0dXYrgZm00

911 Pinecrest Dr, Athens, 37303

4 Beds 4 Baths | $354,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,884 Square Feet | Built in 1966

If you are looking for a quiet older neighborhood, with large trees and well-kept homes, this is it. This beautiful home is located in the desirable Ridgeway subdivision in Athens! This house has an extra partial lot as well! Interior pictures will be available around Oct 24, after the planned estate sale. This is your opportunity to live in one of Athens' most desirable neighborhoods, come take a look at what this property has to offer your family!

For open house information, contact Bob Lamb, Weichert Realtors - Sem Associ at 423-745-2634

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaXef_0dXYrgZm00

102 County Road 558, Athens, 37303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Completely renovated rustic look 1946 Farmhouse sitting on 2 acres semi secluded New HVAC and ductwork. All new plumbing and electrical. Central gas heat, stove and hot water heater. All windows double hung insulated vinyl.. Original tongue and groove ceiling and walls in 2 bedrooms and part of living area. Beautiful 8" natural laminate floors throughout most of the home. Carpet in 2 bedrooms, ceramic floors and walls in tub/showers. All new interior natural finish doors. 2 barnyard doors to bedrooms. Master bedroom has pine tongue and groove vaulted ceiling and his and her closets. New kitchen cabinets with tongue and groove backsplash. Kitchen island with storage and large pantry. New appliances. All new light fixtures throughout, New vinyl siding and metal roof. Garage/workshop new vinyl siding with cedar shake trim. To many improvements to name. Come sit on the rocking chair front porch and take a look!!!

For open house information, contact Sandy Whaley, Crye-Leike Realtors- Cleveland at 423-473-9545

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vms5h_0dXYrgZm00

143 County Road 887, Etowah, 37331

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Come and View this move in ready home! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1420 SqFt with a Office/Den. Home has a open floor plan great for entertaining with a single car garage/workshop. Call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact John Bohannon, Bid to Buy Auction and Realty- Athens at 423-745-7359

