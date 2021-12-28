ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

House hunt Deridder: See what’s on the market now

Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 1 day ago

(Deridder, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Deridder. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuyMT_0dXYrfh300

6201 Fagan Circle, Deridder, 70634

3 Beds 2 Baths | $206,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Tucked away in a highly desired neighborhood, this classic ranch offers a truly wonderful split floorplan with spacious bedrooms, each with their own walk-in closet, and an open living area. The bright dining area overlooks a private backyard and opens to a covered patio perfect for an outdoor living area and kitchen. A serene master bedroom features a walk in closet while the en suite provides dual sinks, a jetted tub and separate shower. Move in ready and including all kitchen appliances, including TWO refrigerators AND a washer and dryer set…This home truly lacks for nothing other than it's new owner. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact JENNIFER SPROLES, CENTURY-21 BESSETTE REALTY at 337-474-2185

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21010559)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htkEP_0dXYrfh300

1011 W 9Th Street, Deridder, 70634

3 Beds 1 Bath | $108,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming home ready for its new owners! Property features a brand-new roof, original hard wood floors and includes all appliances remaining. With a few cosmetic updates, this home has a lot of potential. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact HALEY BONIN, FLAVIN REALTY at 337-478-8530

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21010009)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Ns3v_0dXYrfh300

430 Clarks Landing Road, Deridder, 70634

1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 754 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Looking for a little slice of paradise? You found it! This 800 sq. ft, REAL log cabin is situated on a gorgeous, secluded, waterfront lot on Bundick Lake. Lot features over 400 feet of water frontage and cabin is authentic real log construction complete with vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace. This is the perfect get away!! Call today to set up a showing! Text Josh to 85377 for more info and pics!

For open house information, contact JOSH FOSTER, Exit Realty Southern at 337-287-9500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21007630)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOI9t_0dXYrfh300

205 Branch Street, Deridder, 70634

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1960

INVESTORS!! This Cozy Cottage Style home has 2 bedrooms and 1 Bath, Dinning Room & Living Room with So Much Potential!! It has an Inviting Front Porch with a Wrap Around Planter! Sits on a nice lot coming into DeRidder. Property to be sold AS IS, Without Warranty & Guarantee. Seller will make No Repairs. In a Flood Zone X. All measurements are M/L.

For open house information, contact Angela Parks, FLAVIN REALTY at 337-478-8530

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21009593)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deridder, LA
Real Estate
Local
Louisiana Business
Deridder, LA
Business
City
Deridder, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Open House#Kitchen Appliances#Walk In Closet#Housing List#Bessette Realty#Exit Realty Southern#Dinn
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deridder Journal

Deridder Journal

Deridder, LA
159
Followers
464
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deridder Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy