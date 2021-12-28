These houses are for sale in Batesville
(BATESVILLE, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.
Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.
Take a look at these Batesville listings:
ATTENTION INVESTORS & FIXER UPPERS!!! All this home needs is a little TLC. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with an office and a huge backyard with shop all in the heart of Batesville. SOLD AS IS!!!
For open house information, contact Sarah Keathley, NextHome Local Realty Group at 501-500-4663
3+/- acres with single wide mobile home located at 2780 Floral Road (Cedar Grove) Mobile home--14X56 with a 14X24 deck, 2 bed, 1 bath, eat in kitchen with bar
For open house information, contact Tim Wilf, Wilf Realty & Associates, Inc. at 501-345-8001
Nice updated home with plenty of space and lots of extras for living off the land! This two bedroom and two bath home comes with a large living room and an optional den or bedroom. The kitchen, dining, den and the living room was updated in 2020. There are solar panels , existing garden, barn, and a chichen coop. Also, there is a fenced in area for pets. With this space and extras, this property won't last long! Chickens are included.
For open house information, contact Bobby Miller, Rich Realty at 870-793-4444
