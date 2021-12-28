These houses are for sale in Batesville

(BATESVILLE, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

1070 Brooks Street, Batesville, 72501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,266 Square Feet | Built in 1996

ATTENTION INVESTORS & FIXER UPPERS!!! All this home needs is a little TLC. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with an office and a huge backyard with shop all in the heart of Batesville. SOLD AS IS!!!

For open house information, contact Sarah Keathley, NextHome Local Realty Group at 501-500-4663

2780 Floral Road, Floral, 72534 2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,900 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1999

3+/- acres with single wide mobile home located at 2780 Floral Road (Cedar Grove) Mobile home--14X56 with a 14X24 deck, 2 bed, 1 bath, eat in kitchen with bar

For open house information, contact Tim Wilf, Wilf Realty & Associates, Inc. at 501-345-8001

190 Rooster Road, Batesville, 72501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice updated home with plenty of space and lots of extras for living off the land! This two bedroom and two bath home comes with a large living room and an optional den or bedroom. The kitchen, dining, den and the living room was updated in 2020. There are solar panels , existing garden, barn, and a chichen coop. Also, there is a fenced in area for pets. With this space and extras, this property won't last long! Chickens are included.

For open house information, contact Bobby Miller, Rich Realty at 870-793-4444