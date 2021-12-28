ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

These houses are for sale in Batesville

Batesville Updates
Batesville Updates
 1 day ago

(BATESVILLE, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Batesville listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDjU4_0dXYreoK00

1070 Brooks Street, Batesville, 72501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,266 Square Feet | Built in 1996

ATTENTION INVESTORS & FIXER UPPERS!!! All this home needs is a little TLC. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with an office and a huge backyard with shop all in the heart of Batesville. SOLD AS IS!!!

For open house information, contact Sarah Keathley, NextHome Local Realty Group at 501-500-4663

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190382)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrsA1_0dXYreoK00

2780 Floral Road, Floral, 72534

2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,900 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1999

3+/- acres with single wide mobile home located at 2780 Floral Road (Cedar Grove) Mobile home--14X56 with a 14X24 deck, 2 bed, 1 bath, eat in kitchen with bar

For open house information, contact Tim Wilf, Wilf Realty & Associates, Inc. at 501-345-8001

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21036861)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMzw2_0dXYreoK00

190 Rooster Road, Batesville, 72501

2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice updated home with plenty of space and lots of extras for living off the land! This two bedroom and two bath home comes with a large living room and an optional den or bedroom. The kitchen, dining, den and the living room was updated in 2020. There are solar panels , existing garden, barn, and a chichen coop. Also, there is a fenced in area for pets. With this space and extras, this property won't last long! Chickens are included.

For open house information, contact Bobby Miller, Rich Realty at 870-793-4444

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21035965)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
Batesville, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Pets#Mobile Home#Value Proposition#Housing List#Ar#Investors Fixer#Tlc#Chichen Coop#Rich Realty
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Batesville Updates

Batesville Updates

Batesville, AR
316
Followers
507
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy