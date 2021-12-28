ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

These houses are for sale in Palmer

Palmer Today
Palmer Today
 1 day ago

(PALMER, AK) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Palmer area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Palmer-curious, take a look at these listings today:

7712 E Downstream Dr, Palmer, 99645

4 Beds 3 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Well maintained home located in a family friendly neighborhood with easy and quick access to the Parks Hwy. Downstairs has plenty of space for large gatherings with a formal dining room, office, a beautiful kitchen, and living room with fireplace. Upstairs has the large master suite with his and her sinks, a jetted tub and large walk-in closet. 3 additional spacious bedrooms, all with closetsOutside features a small fenced in yard, a larger unfenced yard with a well cared for yard, and a gravel side parking spot in addition to its paved driveway.

369 N Chugach Street, Palmer, 99645

3 Beds 3 Baths | $348,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home. Open concept floor plan, kitchen with island opens up to dining and living area. Half bath downstairs. Master is located upstairs w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, bathroom w/ dual sinks & separate room for toilet & shower. two bedrooms located upstairs, laundry room, and second full bathroom w/ dual sinks.

10414 Glenn Highway, Palmer, 99645

7 Beds 6 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,700 Square Feet | Built in 2018

52 acres of beautiful Alaska living! Live in style in this large ranch w/ a walkout basement. 3 car garage plus a shop. Covered front porch & big southern facing deck with composite decking. Landscaping, custom finishes, triple pane windows, urethane insulation and more. 3 rental cabins on the property with 0 vacancy that bring in $4200/mo in rent! Just 10 minutes from Palmer.

