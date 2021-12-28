House-hunt Brownwood: What’s on the market

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Looking for a house in Brownwood? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

8145 County Road 550, Brownwood, 76801 1 Bed 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO OWN LAKEFRONT PROPERTY! This just-completed remodeled lakefront property can be yours! The home features all brand new electrical, brand new mini-split heating and cooling, and a 1-year-old dock! The home is currently 1200 +- square feet with room to throw numerous beds if you are looking for that perfect short-term rental. The property consists of 2 lots: 1 lot where the house sits and the lakefront lot directly across the street. Remodeled lakefront property less than 200K is extremely rare! Call today to schedule a showing today!

1806 Early Boulevard, Early, 76802 4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,570 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Honey, stop the car! Beautifully updated and unique property on almost 8 acres and only 15 minutes from Lake Brownwood! This property has a beautiful outdoor space with an in-ground pool, firepit, pond, dog run and shed with electric and an extra covered parking spot. The seller has added many upgrades and updates such as multiple water heaters, all new flooring and paint. The laundry and mud room is extra large, large living areas and beautiful kitchen with granite. Seller is having some work done to repair stucco on backside of home prior to closing and waiting on a part for the pool pump.

1105 Durham Avenue, Brownwood, 76801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,918 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Over 1900 sqft home on .77 acre lot needing a new owner. This is a great quiet neighborhood close to schools and stores. Would be a great place to raise a family or make a great rental. The house has three and maybe four bedrooms. The house also has two bathrooms one being in the Master bedroom and the other bathroom is a Jack and Jill bathroom between two bedrooms. The kitchen may need some updating. There is a Dinning room off the kitchen and a stairway leading from the kitchen to a attic that is fully deck for storage of maybe even another room. The home also has Central heat and air with gas wall units installed incase we have another bad cold spell. Give us a call before it is gone.

1003 Avenue H, Brownwood, 76801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 1970

ADORABLE 3B ONE AND HALF BATH, CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR AND ONE BEDROOM WITH WINDOW UNIT, 1467 SQ. FT. DOUBLE CAR CARPORT, LARGE FENCED BACKED YARD, NEW PAINT, VINYL SIDING, STORAGE ROOM, NEW CARPET AND LAMINATE FLOORING, NEW STAINLEES STEEL REFRIGATOR, NEW STOVE, NEW SINK, WONT LAST LONG.

