Check out these houses for sale in Greenwood

Greenwood, MS

Greenwood News Beat
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Bvy5_0dXYrXa700

1201 River Road, Greenwood, 38930

5 Beds 4 Baths | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,858 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home has character and charm! Own a bit of Greenwood history and live downtown too. This home has lots of space with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths plus fabulous original features. Call to see this home soon, it's worth a peek!

For open house information, contact Tish Goodman, Bowie Realty at 662-455-9333

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPwKj_0dXYrXa700

106 Miller St., Sidon, 38954

3 Beds 2 Baths | $43,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,253 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This house would have to go In- Bank loan or Cash. Sold AS-IS Advance notice to show due to Renter being in the home and approve appointment time.

For open house information, contact Shawn Cassada, Sims Realty & Development LLC at 662-455-1343

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XN2TS_0dXYrXa700

103 Dogwood Lane, Greenwood, 38930

4 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Nice, affordable home in a great location. This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home is situated on a large lot in Chapman Subdivision. Features include central heat and air, modestly updated bathrooms, large den and a spacious fenced yard.

For open house information, contact Elecia Elmore, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqtcs_0dXYrXa700

404 East Adams, Greenwood, 38930

4 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Wonderful classic 2 story home with balcony on beautiful double lot in Northeast Greenwood, featuring hardwood floors, formal living and dining room, den with fireplace, large kitchen and a separate 2 story apartment.

For open house information, contact Pam Powers, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428

