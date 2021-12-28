Single-family homes for sale in Troy

(TROY, AL) Looking for a house in Troy? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

859 Elba Hwy 87, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,524 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Beautiful Brick Home Sitting On A Gorgeous Lot In A Great Location.this Home Could Be Used As Residential Or Investment Property.a Back Yard Privacy Fence And Patio For Your Family Privacy And Get Togethers.some New Flooring And Painting.large Family Space.storage In Back And One Attached To Carport.don't Miss This Opportunity.call Listing Agent Billie Ann Flowers For A Showing 3344820393,2 Car Attached Carport

101 Ananias Street, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 3 Baths | $297,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in None

Constant appeal and elegant definitions are found in the Kinkade plan for those calling for luxury and comfort. A vaulted beamed ceiling and dramatic custom columns in the huge great room accentuates the space along with excellent finishes. The custom fireplace allows an even greater level of amenities while offering sheer enjoyment of an evening fire on those cooler nights. The huge kitchen's attention to custom cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops, are sure to enhance cooking and eating experiences. Retire to the master suite that exudes privacy and use of space and take advantage of the well thought out master bath with every amenity for speedy starts for the day. From something as simple as a laundry room that does not abut any bedroom or the bonus room located upstairs along with a half bath that can be used as an office space, entertainment room, or even another bedroom; this plan provides plenty of comfort.

217 Ananias Street, Troy, 36079 4 Beds 3 Baths | $337,073 | Single Family Residence | 2,597 Square Feet | Built in None

The Oakley has everything you need and nothing that you don't. The well planned home boasts four bedrooms, plus a bonus room, and three full bathrooms. As you come off of the quaint front porch into the foyer, you're immediately met with a formal dining room, outfitted with wainscoting. The foyer spills out into an open kitchen, which also connects to the dining room, with plenty of storage space, an eat-in bartop, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen flows easily into the great room, making it a perfect space for entertaining. Off to the right of the kitchen and great room is a hallway that leads to the three secondary bedrooms, a full bath with double vanity and separated toilet and tub closet, laundry room, and access to the garage. Secluded at the rear of the home, the master suite is the stuff of dreams, with a huge walk in closet, spacious bedroom, and bathroom with a soaking tub and large tiled shower. Up the stairs is a bonus room with walk in closet and a full bath, ready to serve a variety of purposes for your family. This plan is sure to stand up to the test of time, just like a mighty oak tree.

101 Lakewood Drive, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $167,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,285 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Check Out This Beautiful New Construction 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Nestled In A Quiet And Established Neighborhood! This Home Features Granite Countertops,Lvp Flooring,Tray Ceilings In The Living Room And Master Bedroom,A Large Walk In Master Closet,An Attached Outdoor Storage Room,And So Much More! Call Today For Your Own Private Showing!

