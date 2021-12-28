Take a look at these homes on the market in Sonora

(Sonora, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sonora. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

13067 Beckwith Rd, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Townhouse | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Second to none well-maintained townhome in Sonora. Great for First Time Home Buyer, investment or vacation home. This residence offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a single car garage which directly access to the property. Freshly painted inside. LED lights for energy conservation. Laminated wood floor & staircase for easy care. Master bedroom has a beautiful wall Walk-in closet system. Propane Fireplace in the living room and the ease of central heat and air. Laundry room is in upstairs for convenience. Backyard offers rooms to grow your own vegetable plans. Side yard has a wood deck for any party occasion and entertainment with mountain view. Clean and ready to move-in. Centrally located in Sonora yet close to everything and freeway access. Hospital, shopping centers, dining... are within the reach. Downtown of Sonora is 5 minutes away. Hiking trails, lakes and rivers are nearby for outdoor activities.

20474 Sherry Ln., Soulsbyville, 95372 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1979

DESIRABLE WILLOW SPRINGS home located off a cul-de-sac with generous parking and a fully fenced backyard. This single level home is ready for winter and summer with a whole house BACKUP GENERATOR! Functional floor plan with new interior paint offers a formal sunken living area off the entry with high ceilings and natural light. A pass through view allows the living room and kitchen to be joined for conversation and still allow separation. The formal dining room is complete with built-in cabinets and a slider to the back patio. Kitchen offers a breakfast bar, cabinet pantry, sleek white appliances, and access to garage. Down the hall are the bedrooms, indoor laundry room and recently renovated hall bathroom. The master bedroom is generously sized with a separated sink, walk-in shower w/bench and walk in closet. As you explore the outdoors you will enjoy the covered patio, privacy fencing, easily accessible backyard for vehicles and open front porch. The garage offers high ceilings ideal for creating platform storage and an electric chair to make getting up the stairs even easier. As an added bonus to living here, homeowners can enjoy use of the community clubhouse, park, lake and more!

14880 Blue Bell West Road, Sonora, 95370 2 Beds 3 Baths | $448,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,262 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Your sanctuary awaits. This wonderfully updated and cared for home sits on just over 2 fenced acres with amazing views, producing fruit trees, raised garden areas, and silence. With two bedrooms, two bathrooms, office and laundry room, this home offers an open living, kitchen and dining space warmed with the wood stove. A solar system for unlimited electricity and solar tubes for additional lighting. Extra details include storage areas, aviary/chicken coop, rock outcroppings and serenity. Here, you are only 4 miles to the Junction Shopping Center, 5 miles to Adventist Health Sonora, 6 miles to Black Oak Casino. Yosemite is only 40 miles from here and only 27 miles to Pinecrest Lake or Dodge Ridge Ski Resort.

11175 Redbud Rd, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,604 Square Feet | Built in 1987

First Time to Market with 360 Degree Views from this Custom Single Level Home located in Sonora's Gibbs Ranch is perfect for Entertaining. Nestled on a 1.64 Acres Hilltop, Overlooking the City of Sonora, Creating the Private Setting everyone is looking for. Entering the Foyer, the Home Features an Open Floor Plan, Huge Great Room with Brick Fireplace & Wood Burning Stove for those Cozy Winter Nights, Open Dining, including a Chef's Style Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Island & Pantry. Down the Hall is the Master Suite, with Access to the Patio, Large Updated Master Bath, & Walk In Closet. Across the Hall are two ample Guest Bedrooms & Guest Bath. Inside Laundry Room with Counters, Sink, Cabinets for Storage,Washer/Dryer & Freezer. The Attached Garage is 26" Wide x 24' Deep including a Tall Garage Door. Next to the Garage, is Covered RV Garage, 15' Wide x 34' Deep & Tall Doors for Access. Behind the RV Garage is another Room 15' x 10' for an office/workshop. The back of property slopes down and the property stretches further than the fenced area. The home is mostly original with New Exterior Paint, 2 HVAC units replaced in 2011, Cement Tile Roof for Fire Safety, Pubic Water & Sewer, & Comcast Internet/TV complete the picture! Close to Downtown, Hospital, Shopping, & Hwy 108 for Easy Commute. Close by, you can enjoy the Dragoon Trail for a nice hike in the woods, New Melonies Lake, Pinecrest Lake, Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, Old Town Columbia, Historic Railtown in Jamestown, Quaint & Cozy Twain Harte, & all the Mother Lode has to offer for Recreation. 2 hrs. to the SF Bay Area.

