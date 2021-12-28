House-hunt Abingdon: What’s on the market

(ABINGDON, VA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Abingdon area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

If you’re Abingdon-curious, take a look at these listings today:

17286 Mary Lee Dr., Abingdon, 24211 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,863 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This home offers plenty of space and just needs a few final touches to complete! Enjoy living in a great neighborhood, close to I-81 and between Abingdon & Bristol, VA.

For open house information, contact Canaan Heath, Highlands Realty, Inc. at 276-676-2221

301 Ridgewood Dr, Lebanon, 24266 4 Beds 3 Baths | $187,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,096 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Large 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in a very nice area of Lebanon on apx 4 acres of land, plenty of room for a garden. Home does need some tlc. Public water is available!

For open house information, contact Geneva McClanahan, Richlands Realty at 276-963-5260

833 Glenview Drive, Abingdon, 24211 4 Beds 5 Baths | $559,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,850 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Few homes in this development ever come on the market! Traditional southern-style home with arch-topped windows, striking gables and large covered front porch with extensive landscaping is just the beginning of the character of this elegant home. Upon entering, it is apparent that only high-end finishes have been incorporated into the quality custom construction of this home. On the main level you will find an open kitchen with a high bar seating area. This kitchen has custom maple and cherry cabinetry with quartz counter tops and top of the line stainless appliances. There is a large breakfast nook area with French door that leads out to a patio that over looks the 13 tee box of the Glenrochie golf course. The living area has Brazilian cherry flooring & fireplace. Formal dining room is spacious and is very convenient to the kitchen. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and a private master bath that has dual vanities, jetted tub& separate shower. The second level has a den/playroom area and the fourth bedroom and full bath. The over-sized garage has utility sink, rubberized flooring and plenty of room for storage. The corner lot has mature trees and is extensively landscaped with up-lighting that gives this home great curb appeal well after the sun has gone down. Rarely will you have a chance to own a home like this that is great for entertaining or just everyday living; in a low traffic highly desired neighborhood that has a great school district as well. Come see it today!

For open house information, contact SHANNA CONKLIN-BERRY, MATT SMITH REALTY at 276-477-1500

15481 Briarwood Lane, Abingdon, 24210 5 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,060 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Location, one level living, and no town taxes... It doesn't get better than this! Come check out this one level sprawling ranch on a little over an acre with both pastoral and mountain views. As you walk in the front door you will be met by gleaming hardwood floors and surprised by the space! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and laundry all on the main level, as well as, a cozy living room with gas log fireplace, den with gas log fireplace, and a traditional dining room. If more space is what you're after, venture downstairs to find another den with gas logs, additional kitchen area, large laundry room with storage, another bedroom and a partially finished full bathroom. The lower level would make a great mother in law space, rental or entertainment area. Outside you will enjoy a large lot with some fencing and great entertaining spaces. Priced to sell, this one won't last long! Schedule your showing today! **Pool in back yard is in need of repair.

For open house information, contact Margaret Sexton, Prestige Homes of the Tri Cities Inc. at 423-217-0346