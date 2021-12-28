Top homes for sale in Marshfield

(Marshfield, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marshfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

911 N Maple Avenue, Marshfield, 54449 2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1910

DO YOUR THING! Endless potential in this 2-3 BR, 1 BA home located on a quiet street. Kitchen/dinette, dining room, or office, and living room all located on the main floor. Upstairs you will find 2-3 BR and1 BA. Newer detached 2 car garage. Updated 200 amp. Close to shopping and medical complex. A little TLC will go a long way! Currently rented for $750/mo.

1231 W Jefferson Street, Marshfield, 54449 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in None

This new build could be your new "Home Sweet Home". Just completed, this 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home with 3 car garage, split bedroom floor plan, main floor laundry and master suite is ready for someone to make it a home. Lower level is plumbed for a 3rd bath plus 3 egress windows mean you can easily add more living space in the lower level. Passive radon mitigation system was added during the build process as well. 14X10 deck is installed so you can start enjoying your back yard right away. Stainless steel appliances are installed and ready to go in the kitchen...no waiting to see if you can find them in time for closing. All you to do is call and start the process to make this home yours!

1000 Sawyer Drive, Marshfield, 54449 2 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Condominium | 1,090 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Enjoy condo living in this immaculate 2 bdrm 1.5 bath home. Large living room , cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace and open staircase. Morning coffee on your private terrace leads into a dinette and kitchen with granite countertops. Best part is no shoveling snow or lawn work! Monthly association fee is 230.00. See Associated Docs for more info.

404 N Juno Avenue, Marshfield, 54449 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in None

Construction has begun!!! This Tim Meyer Construction quality built 4 bdrm 2 bath home (plumbed for a third bath in lower level) has 1930 square feet on the main level!!!! This BRAND NEW HOME has a great floor plan featuring open concept living, master suite with walk-in closet and tiled shower, 2 car garage, bench entrance seating, main floor laundry, gas fireplace and the 4th bedroom (17X13) with a full egress window in the lower level! The basement has been poured...here is your chance to customize a BRAND NEW HOME...truly making this home..home!!

