Single-family homes for sale in Sequim

1815 E 4Th Street, Port Angeles, 98362 3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,006 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Custom-built & beautifully updated, this contemporary charmer was designed with view in mind! Open floorplan for comfortable living, and easy entertaining. Large windows give breath-taking views of the Strait. 2 private decks allow for soaking in the beauty of the PNW. Placed in the coveted Golf Course area of Port Angeles, and close enough to HWY 101 for an easy weekend getaway. Boasting a fully insulated 2-car garage, 30amp RV parking, and fully landscaped yard; the only thing this home is missing is you.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Wahlsten, CB - Uptown Realty PA at 360-452-7861

51 Lancaster Lane, Port Angeles, 98362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $660,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,762 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Conveniently located between Sequim and Port Angeles, in a lovely neighborhood, this 3BR 2BA with attached garage, detached shop, and extra outbuilding, has it ALL! Mountain views, orchard, lots of lawn space, quaint and private backyard patio, RV hookups and parking, irrigation/sprinkler system, covered porch, heat pump, open floor plan, corion kitchen counters, master suite with walk-in closet, attached bathroom, and a slider to the patio, and so much more. Come make this your home!

For open house information, contact Trisha Parker, Port Angeles Realty at 360-452-3333

3009 S Laurel, Port Angeles, 98362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,979 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Opportunity knocks!! Don't miss out on this 1295 sq. foot home with a 684 square foot mother in-law suite. Large .37 acre lot, great location with water views, a large yard, tons of storage and much more. Close to shopping, schools, the Olympic National Park and much more! Updates include a ductless heat pump. Bring your ideas and make it your own!

For open house information, contact Shawn Washburn, RE/MAX Evergreen at 360-457-6600

301 Patricia Ln, Sequim, 98382 3 Beds 3 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,633 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Great home in superb location on acreage within walking distance to Railroad Bridge Park. Located near the end of a private road, this mountain view home has been lovingly updated inside & out. New: roof, deck, pressure tank, H2O tank, irrigation system PLUS new bathrooms, kitchen, appliances & flooring. Beautiful living room with vaulted ceilings & tons of southern light plus a cozy family room with wood stove. Fenced in private back yard & an orchard beyond to the east. Den/office PLUS 3BR. Wave Cable!

For open house information, contact Michael McAleer, RE/MAX Prime at 360-683-1500