House-hunt Madisonville: What’s on the market

2216 Brent Drive, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1956

3-bedroom, 1 3/4 -bath, 1356 Sq Ft Ranch style home on a large .88-acre lot (per PVA). Unfinished basement, partially fenced backyard. Home is in need of some updating and repairs. Hardwood floors in all bedrooms and in the living room (covered by carpet). Good investment property or handyman special. The Garage has been enclosed with a 1/2-bath at some point and was used as a beauty shop,

200 Lakeside Ct, Hanson, 42413 5 Beds 7 Baths | $799,999 | Single Family Residence | 8,548 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Luxurious living in a serene setting! 10500 sq. ft. upscale living space on a 3.45 acre waterfront lot! Four Master Bedroom Suites. Enjoy built in Spa Features in your own home year round with a Natural Lake for fishing, kayaking, canoeing, boating, and an outdoor pool, an indoor Swim-Spa, a Sauna, a Solarium and three Jacuzzi Tubs. Every room has view of the lake! Large Picture windows and plenty of glass bring the outdoors in! Double Story Marble fireplace in the Living Room and a second marble fireplace in the family room make for cozy winter evenings! Very peaceful and quiet! You can literally hear a pin drop, yet it's just minutes away from the Interstate that connects all of North America. Well maintained property boasts of upscale appliances and quality construction. Property features a Security System, Intercom System, Central Vac, Indoor Grill Attachment. A true Mansion for less than a million.

804 Homewood Drive, Madisonville, 42431 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,874 Square Feet | Built in None

Many improvements new roof, windows, central air, doors, floor covering bathrooms, kitchen, central air, plumbing, lighting, insulation . all appliances, deck, deck and patio covered, soffit, guttering and much more. Call Maggie Sheets for complete list, Owner/agent No lock box. exclusion. clause. Call listing agent for an appointment 836=5086

220 Tucker Schoolhouse Road, Madisonville, 42431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in None

3 RENTAL HOUSES and WATERFRONT LAND!! SALE OF PROPERTY INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: DEED BOOK / PAGE 703-484 TRACT 5 EXHIBIT E ONLY CONTAINING 6.90 ACRES OF LAND NO OTHER TRACTS OF LAND Or EXHIBITS REFERENCED IN THIS DEED WILL CONVEY. THERE ARE THREE HOUSES LOCATED ON THIS PROPERTY THAT IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE AS FOLLOWS: M-3-4-4 220 TUCKER SCHOOLHOUSE RD M-3-4-4 HO1 180 TUCKER SCHOOLHOUSE RD M3-4-4 HO2 182 TUCKER SCHOOLHOUSE RD *MINERAL RIGHTS DO NOT CONVEY* THE THREE HOUSES ARE CURRENTLY RENTED=Income is $1125.00 A month. TENANTS WILL NEED 30 DAY DAY NOTICE IF ASKED TO MOVE. Call Cindy at 270.871.9954

