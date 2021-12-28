ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucedale, MS

House hunt Lucedale: See what’s on the market now

Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 1 day ago

(Lucedale, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lucedale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoGyA_0dXYrOso00

125 Ridge Lane, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction- 3br/2ba Home with 1335sf in Lucedale City Limits. Features: granite countertops, stainless appliances, laundry room, walk-in closet, paved driveway, porch, and so much more.

For open house information, contact Janie L Grice, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4004626)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfm6a_0dXYrOso00

116 Keel Road, Lucedale, 39452

4 Beds 2 Baths | $318,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,709 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Lovely Home with cleared ACREAGE in the Rocky Creek Community! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on nearly 17 acres provides the perfect spot for privacy and comfort. The home has been very well-maintained and offers 2 living areas, spacious laundry room, covered parking, cozy front porch, new roof and a 60x50 pole barn with power, water and a 20 foot lean-to. The property also provides two ponds for fishing, fiber optic internet and a great location with less than 3 miles to the nearest school and a short 10 minute drive into town.

For open house information, contact Nicole Harvey, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-3379179)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14j6iH_0dXYrOso00

2223 Shipman Road, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This property is an absolute STUNNER! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with all the upgrades. The kitchen is a cooks dream with gas stove, granite and beautiful custom built cabinets. Wood floors throughout except tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. There is a large formal dining room that currently has a 12 foot long dining room table. This home has a large front porch and the back porch is screened in with a deck as well. There is a very large 2 car garage with storage and room for your golf cart. This property also features a 3229 square foot separate garage/apartment with 1200 square foot living area, 2 bedroom's, 1 bath, full kitchen and living room. Can be used as a mother in law suite or just a man cave.There is a 2400 square foot pole barn with storage and parking for a large motor home. You will enter the property through a gated private drive., it is secluded and you may see deer in your garden.

For open house information, contact Heather D Gendusa, EXIT Monarch Realty at 228-697-7079

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4002641)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03f6mN_0dXYrOso00

104 Dorothys Lane, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 2008

On 5 private Acres with a large workshop! in the Rocky Creek School District of George Co, MS. This great home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a bonus room upstairs! Huge master suite has a nice sized walk in closet! Features: split floor plan, open living areas, formal dining room, nice back deck, and trails throughout the property! Shop has two large car bays and a big lean-to. This home has high speed Uverse internet and is a short commute to Mobile or Hattiesburg!

For open house information, contact Sandi Mitchell, The RealTeam Homes & Land, LLC at 601-766-7325

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4005392)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Lucedale, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Laundry Room#Housing List
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale, MS
139
Followers
508
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy