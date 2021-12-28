House hunt Lucedale: See what’s on the market now

(Lucedale, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lucedale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

125 Ridge Lane, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction- 3br/2ba Home with 1335sf in Lucedale City Limits. Features: granite countertops, stainless appliances, laundry room, walk-in closet, paved driveway, porch, and so much more.

116 Keel Road, Lucedale, 39452 4 Beds 2 Baths | $318,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,709 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Lovely Home with cleared ACREAGE in the Rocky Creek Community! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on nearly 17 acres provides the perfect spot for privacy and comfort. The home has been very well-maintained and offers 2 living areas, spacious laundry room, covered parking, cozy front porch, new roof and a 60x50 pole barn with power, water and a 20 foot lean-to. The property also provides two ponds for fishing, fiber optic internet and a great location with less than 3 miles to the nearest school and a short 10 minute drive into town.

2223 Shipman Road, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This property is an absolute STUNNER! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with all the upgrades. The kitchen is a cooks dream with gas stove, granite and beautiful custom built cabinets. Wood floors throughout except tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. There is a large formal dining room that currently has a 12 foot long dining room table. This home has a large front porch and the back porch is screened in with a deck as well. There is a very large 2 car garage with storage and room for your golf cart. This property also features a 3229 square foot separate garage/apartment with 1200 square foot living area, 2 bedroom's, 1 bath, full kitchen and living room. Can be used as a mother in law suite or just a man cave.There is a 2400 square foot pole barn with storage and parking for a large motor home. You will enter the property through a gated private drive., it is secluded and you may see deer in your garden.

104 Dorothys Lane, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 2008

On 5 private Acres with a large workshop! in the Rocky Creek School District of George Co, MS. This great home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a bonus room upstairs! Huge master suite has a nice sized walk in closet! Features: split floor plan, open living areas, formal dining room, nice back deck, and trails throughout the property! Shop has two large car bays and a big lean-to. This home has high speed Uverse internet and is a short commute to Mobile or Hattiesburg!

