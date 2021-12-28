ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

These condos are for sale in Immokalee

Immokalee Journal
 1 day ago

(IMMOKALEE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Immokalee’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Immokalee, pulled from our classifieds:

1332 Reflections Ln, Immokalee, 34142

2 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | Condominium | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great Investor opportunity, will not last at this price, can be a great starter home with minimal TLC. Schedule a showing today.

For open house information, contact Rachel Searc, Keller Williams Peace River at 941-875-9060

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221082467)

5060 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria, 34142

2 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Condominium | 1,217 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This 2BR/2BA condo is located at the heart of downtown Ave Maria. Residents enjoy dining, shopping, recreation and nearby fitness center and many services and events. Golf is available nearby and there are beautiful walking and jogging trails throughout the area. There is a private pool area located in the Piazza for condo residents to enjoy. Two parking places are provided, one covered and gated and one in the lot convenient to the elevator. Unit features impact doors and windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Rents well in season and a perfect for residents who want to enjoy the full benefits of living in an active community. Walk to town w/shopping, dining, or drive to the beach, Old Naples & 5th Ave historic district w/in an hour.

For open house information, contact Bridget Spiess, PREFERRED SHORE at 941-999-1179

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4518068)

