Coos Bay, OR

These houses are for sale in Coos Bay

Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 1 day ago

(COOS BAY, OR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Coos Bay listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgH5C_0dXYrM7M00

1530 Hillside Ct, Coos Bay, 97420

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,942 Square Feet | Built in 1957

A Great Location. 20 Minutes to Bastendorf beach, 10 minutes to College, 5 minutes to town, Coos Bay Boardwalk & Hospital, Schools & Mingus Park. Storage everywhere including linen room, family room w/fireplace & bar,living room w/fireplace, Colonial Dining Room w/fireplace, Sun Room, & Steam/Dry Sauna & Shower, sewing room w/storage. Private drive-dead end Road. Charming home w/water view from Garden w/wide gated access. Driving per Google Maps. Seller will provide a 1 yr home warranty.

For open house information, contact Jan Delimont, RE/MAX South Coast at 541-297-7507

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axY56_0dXYrM7M00

1745 N Grape Ct, Coquille, 97423

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,553 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new Custom one level home that is move in ready! Good taste and Quality show throughout this developers homes. Approximately 1553 square feet with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths, great open floor plan that is light & bright, Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops & soft close cabinets, natural gas heat, air conditioning, hot water heater & range, great master suite with tile shower & heated tile floor. Audio/video/internet plumbed throughout. Double attached garage. A must see to appreciate!

For open house information, contact Cynthia Johnson, Johnson Group Real Estate, LLC at 541-559-0111

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqF8b_0dXYrM7M00

94360 Willanch Ln, North Bend, 97459

2 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1918

WILLANCH RANCH OPPERTUINITY! More than 18 Acres! Beautiful property just a short distance up Willanch Rd. Current living space is a nice 2 bed 1 bath converted 2 story garage. Property also has some of the framework from the original farmhouse sitting on a solid foundation just waiting to be rebuilt! There is also a cute little cedar shingle barn. With a variety of well established apple trees and the potential for marketable timber, this is a truly spectacular piece of Oregon land.

For open house information, contact Sage Coleman, Pacific Properties at 541-269-5263

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07or1R_0dXYrM7M00

580 N 3Rd St, Coos Bay, 97420

5 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,749 Square Feet | Built in 1954

What a unique & tasteful updated custom home! Huge 3,749 SQFT floor plan, with 2 primary suites, one on main & another primary suite with LARGE walk in closet on upper level. The kitchen has granite finishes. Enjoy bay views from the expansive decking on the main and upper levels of the house. Downstairs is extra living space with a den on bottom level with a work shop along with a very deep garage. Great location, close to everything, but still a private setting. Call your agent today!!

For open house information, contact Abygayle Holling, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

