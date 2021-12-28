ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

These houses are for sale in Dyersburg

Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 1 day ago

(DYERSBURG, TN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Dyersburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CS9h7_0dXYrGp000

1830 Phillips St, Dyersburg, 38024

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great investment property! Two bed, One bath home. Fenced in back yard. A/C unit is 3 years old. Hardwood through out. Call to look at today.

For open house information, contact John Caldwell, Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-207463)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cigbn_0dXYrGp000

305 Dillard St. (South Of Dillard), Ridgely, 38080

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 20,000 Square Feet | Built in 1976

20,000 square foot building in Ridgely, TN. Former garment factory. Recently been used as a classic car museum. 16 foot high ceilings in warehouse. Office space and 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Building and roof are in great shape. Central heat and air throughout. 2 roll up warehouse doors at shipping and receiving dock work great. Great business opportunity. Could be re-zoned commercial. Call today for more information! All measurements are estimated.

For open house information, contact Ray Goodgine, Patriot Realty USA, LLC at 731-593-3540

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARTN-126286)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OmVJi_0dXYrGp000

303 Gordon Street, Dyersburg, 38024

4 Beds 3 Baths | $232,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,455 Square Feet | Built in 1913

COMPLETELY REMODELED!! This home looks like it comes out of Southern Living with 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Master on main floor, huge Living Room, Formal Dining Room, built in hutch, 3 bedrooms upstairs plus sitting room, one full bathroom with claw foot tub, all bedrooms have spacious walk-in-closets, beautiful hardwood floors, attached carport, covered front porch to sit coffee on & plenty of parking. This one won't last long!! Call Pat Eudaley at 731-676-7284 for more info or showing appointment.

For open house information, contact Pat Eudaley, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-209178)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exFGt_0dXYrGp000

635-639 Tucker, Dyersburg, 38024

1 Bed 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Great property for an investor! Two homes on the same property. Each home is currently renting for $350 a month. Both homes are 1 bedroom, 1 bath and have leases set until Spring of next year.

For open house information, contact Sheila Darnell, NextHome 383 Real Estate at 731-435-1431

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-209765)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Dyersburg, TN
City
Ridgely, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Open House#Housing List#Americans#Fisher Realty Auction#Patriot Realty Usa#Llc#Southern Living
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
266
Followers
544
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy