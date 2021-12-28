These houses are for sale in Dyersburg

(DYERSBURG, TN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

1830 Phillips St, Dyersburg, 38024 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great investment property! Two bed, One bath home. Fenced in back yard. A/C unit is 3 years old. Hardwood through out. Call to look at today.

For open house information, contact John Caldwell, Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090

305 Dillard St. (South Of Dillard), Ridgely, 38080 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 20,000 Square Feet | Built in 1976

20,000 square foot building in Ridgely, TN. Former garment factory. Recently been used as a classic car museum. 16 foot high ceilings in warehouse. Office space and 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Building and roof are in great shape. Central heat and air throughout. 2 roll up warehouse doors at shipping and receiving dock work great. Great business opportunity. Could be re-zoned commercial. Call today for more information! All measurements are estimated.

For open house information, contact Ray Goodgine, Patriot Realty USA, LLC at 731-593-3540

303 Gordon Street, Dyersburg, 38024 4 Beds 3 Baths | $232,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,455 Square Feet | Built in 1913

COMPLETELY REMODELED!! This home looks like it comes out of Southern Living with 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Master on main floor, huge Living Room, Formal Dining Room, built in hutch, 3 bedrooms upstairs plus sitting room, one full bathroom with claw foot tub, all bedrooms have spacious walk-in-closets, beautiful hardwood floors, attached carport, covered front porch to sit coffee on & plenty of parking. This one won't last long!! Call Pat Eudaley at 731-676-7284 for more info or showing appointment.

For open house information, contact Pat Eudaley, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

635-639 Tucker, Dyersburg, 38024 1 Bed 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Great property for an investor! Two homes on the same property. Each home is currently renting for $350 a month. Both homes are 1 bedroom, 1 bath and have leases set until Spring of next year.

For open house information, contact Sheila Darnell, NextHome 383 Real Estate at 731-435-1431