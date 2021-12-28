ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

These houses are for sale in Brenham

Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 1 day ago

(BRENHAM, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Brenham area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Brenham area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijBn3_0dXYrFwH00

2013 Arable Court, Brenham, 77833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $241,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This beautiful one-story home in the Ralston Creek Estates Subdivision won't last long! 3 bedroom/2 bath, open floorplan with fireplace and beautiful vinyl wood flooring. Carpet in all three bedrooms and tiled walk-in showers in both the primary and guest bath. This quaint house is waiting for the perfect family to make it a home!

For open house information, contact Shelly Moschak, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-134180)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sNEH_0dXYrFwH00

1017 Briscoe Street, Brenham, 77833

4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,953 Square Feet | Built in None

The Prescott is a single-story, 1953 approximate square foot, 4 bedroom and a study, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Designed with you and your family in mind, this layout features an open layout with a living room and dining space that leads to an open kitchen. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and features a relaxing spa-like bathroom with a double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

For open house information, contact Maddie Applegate D.R. Horton - Brazos Valley

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-43105-431-43105-431050000-0044)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEbdw_0dXYrFwH00

401 Liberty Street, Brenham, 77833

2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This home is conveniently located only blocks north of downtown Brenham, near the new water park. The corner lot offers ample outdoor space. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home could be converted back to a 3 bedroom. As it is, each of the 2 bedrooms are large with seating areas. For additional details, contact Rebecca Cook or Donna Fielding.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Cook, Texas Lone Star Team - Keller Williams Brazos Valley at 979-530-3024

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-132363)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adq8c_0dXYrFwH00

1116 Fannin Street, Brenham, 77833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in None

The Rosewood is a single-story, 1368 approximate square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Designed with you in mind, this layout features a large dining space that connects to an open kitchen with a large pantry for all your storage needs. Bedroom 1 is located off the kitchen and dining room. The luxurious bathroom offers a double vanity and spacious walk-in closet. The Rosewood is one of our most popular plans and is a perfect starter home for a single adult, retired couple or small family. Other Features include: 9-foot ceilings, granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait.

For open house information, contact Maddie Applegate D.R. Horton - Brazos Valley

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-43105-1327)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brenham, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Brenham, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Walk In Closet#Open Kitchen#Wood Flooring#Housing List#Bevers Real Estate#Smart Home
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Brenham News Watch

Brenham News Watch

Brenham, TX
150
Followers
539
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy