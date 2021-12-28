These houses are for sale in Brenham

(BRENHAM, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Brenham area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Brenham area:

2013 Arable Court, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $241,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This beautiful one-story home in the Ralston Creek Estates Subdivision won't last long! 3 bedroom/2 bath, open floorplan with fireplace and beautiful vinyl wood flooring. Carpet in all three bedrooms and tiled walk-in showers in both the primary and guest bath. This quaint house is waiting for the perfect family to make it a home!

1017 Briscoe Street, Brenham, 77833 4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,953 Square Feet | Built in None

The Prescott is a single-story, 1953 approximate square foot, 4 bedroom and a study, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Designed with you and your family in mind, this layout features an open layout with a living room and dining space that leads to an open kitchen. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and features a relaxing spa-like bathroom with a double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

401 Liberty Street, Brenham, 77833 2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This home is conveniently located only blocks north of downtown Brenham, near the new water park. The corner lot offers ample outdoor space. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home could be converted back to a 3 bedroom. As it is, each of the 2 bedrooms are large with seating areas. For additional details, contact Rebecca Cook or Donna Fielding.

1116 Fannin Street, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in None

The Rosewood is a single-story, 1368 approximate square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Designed with you in mind, this layout features a large dining space that connects to an open kitchen with a large pantry for all your storage needs. Bedroom 1 is located off the kitchen and dining room. The luxurious bathroom offers a double vanity and spacious walk-in closet. The Rosewood is one of our most popular plans and is a perfect starter home for a single adult, retired couple or small family. Other Features include: 9-foot ceilings, granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait.

