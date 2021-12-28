Check out these houses for sale in Americus

(AMERICUS, GA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

434 Rawley Road, Americus, 31719 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Come and Enjoy the Absolutely Stunning Views of Lake Collins in a 4 Sided Brick Waterfront Home!!GREAT STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT. **3 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths.** Eat-in Kitchen and Formal Dining Room. ** Private Boat Dock and Ramp. **This Property affords 374 feet of Waterfront. Watch the Sun set or sip coffee on the walkout deck from the Primary Bedroom through French Doors. Entertain Family and Friends with plenty of space in the Sunroom, Back Deck or Huge Yard. Some fresh paint and new appliances is all this spacious home needs! The home already has a fence and Doggie door waiting for your family!

204 Laudig Lane, Americus, 31719 4 Beds 3 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,957 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Call Mary Kathryn 229-938-8541 to view this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. This home offers spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, built ins and hard wood flooring. Dining room features beamed ceiling & fireplace adjoining large kitchen featuring ample cabinets and two pantry closets. Over sized laundry room could easily be converted into a craft room! This home offers updated HVAC, tankless water heater and roof. Just a little paint & you will be ready to move. Quite neighborhood offers privacy along with front porch enjoyment!! Don't miss this 4 bedroom just two blocks from the lake!

126 West Hill Street, Americus, 31709 4 Beds 3 Baths | $136,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,616 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Space is not an issue in this beautiful home! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms there is plenty of living space to meet any need! Hardwood floors in the main living spaces such as the great living room, dining room, along with the sitting room. The master sweet sits in the back of the house for privacy and seclusion. Off the master suite there is a huge master bathroom with double vanity, stand up shower and jacuzzi tub! Not to mention the master closet of your dreams! The kitchen includes a breakfast area in addition to the formal dining room. Book your private showing! 229-938-3741

206 East Dodson Street, Americus, 31709 2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Lovely to Look at but better to live in. Cute front porch and Decorative outside with Metal Roof. Living Room with fireplace and decorative shelves. Dining Room with built in corner cabinets.Kitchen with Farm sink and corner cabinet. Living area has hardwood floors and Two bedrooms have carpet. Laundry Room is off the kitchen. Fenced in backyard and storage shed.

