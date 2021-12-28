ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Check out these houses for sale in Americus

Americus Updates
Americus Updates
 1 day ago

(AMERICUS, GA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Americus listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCUOw_0dXYrE3Y00

434 Rawley Road, Americus, 31719

3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Come and Enjoy the Absolutely Stunning Views of Lake Collins in a 4 Sided Brick Waterfront Home!!GREAT STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT. **3 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths.** Eat-in Kitchen and Formal Dining Room. ** Private Boat Dock and Ramp. **This Property affords 374 feet of Waterfront. Watch the Sun set or sip coffee on the walkout deck from the Primary Bedroom through French Doors. Entertain Family and Friends with plenty of space in the Sunroom, Back Deck or Huge Yard. Some fresh paint and new appliances is all this spacious home needs! The home already has a fence and Doggie door waiting for your family!

For open house information, contact Nicki Cornejo, NUWAY REALTY at 770-252-2585

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9019116)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5ido_0dXYrE3Y00

204 Laudig Lane, Americus, 31719

4 Beds 3 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,957 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Call Mary Kathryn 229-938-8541 to view this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. This home offers spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, built ins and hard wood flooring. Dining room features beamed ceiling & fireplace adjoining large kitchen featuring ample cabinets and two pantry closets. Over sized laundry room could easily be converted into a craft room! This home offers updated HVAC, tankless water heater and roof. Just a little paint & you will be ready to move. Quite neighborhood offers privacy along with front porch enjoyment!! Don't miss this 4 bedroom just two blocks from the lake!

For open house information, contact Mary Kathryn Davis, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

Copyright © 2021 Americus Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ABORGA-904620)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXxQU_0dXYrE3Y00

126 West Hill Street, Americus, 31709

4 Beds 3 Baths | $136,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,616 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Space is not an issue in this beautiful home! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms there is plenty of living space to meet any need! Hardwood floors in the main living spaces such as the great living room, dining room, along with the sitting room. The master sweet sits in the back of the house for privacy and seclusion. Off the master suite there is a huge master bathroom with double vanity, stand up shower and jacuzzi tub! Not to mention the master closet of your dreams! The kitchen includes a breakfast area in addition to the formal dining room. Book your private showing! 229-938-3741

For open house information, contact Hayleigh Burks, Anderson-Bailey Real Estate, LLC at 229-924-5614

Copyright © 2021 Americus Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ABORGA-904691)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcVxg_0dXYrE3Y00

206 East Dodson Street, Americus, 31709

2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Lovely to Look at but better to live in. Cute front porch and Decorative outside with Metal Roof. Living Room with fireplace and decorative shelves. Dining Room with built in corner cabinets.Kitchen with Farm sink and corner cabinet. Living area has hardwood floors and Two bedrooms have carpet. Laundry Room is off the kitchen. Fenced in backyard and storage shed.

For open house information, contact Kathy Greene, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

Copyright © 2021 Americus Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ABORGA-904645)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Americus, GA
Business
City
Americus, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Water Heater#Open House#Housing List#Ga#Americans#Private Boat Dock#Sunroom#Nuway Realty#Whaley Realty Inc
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Americus Updates

Americus Updates

Americus, GA
240
Followers
530
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy