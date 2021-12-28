Lancaster-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lancaster, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lancaster. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

43436 Cottage Lane, Lancaster, 93536 4 Beds 3 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,004 Square Feet | Built in 2005

4 Bedroom Plus Loft Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood. New Granite Counters, New Carpet and Paint. Large Rectangular Backyard to run around and play or design your ideal backyard. Park with Baseball Field near by. Light and Bright!

39954 W 17Th Street, Palmdale, 93551 5 Beds 3 Baths | $920,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,310 Square Feet | Built in 1955

***LIVE BEAUTIFULLY*** Custom-Built Resort Style Oasis Estate w/ PAID Solar, A 1,600 Sq Ft Workshop/Studio, All Situated On A 2.2 Acre Lot w/ Block Walls All Around! Private Entrance w/ Wrought Iron Gates And Stunning Masonry Work Leads To The Circular Paved Driveway. Formal Living Room w/ A White Stone Fireplace And Wooden Mantel & A Formal Dining Room w/ Large Custom Windows That Showcases Views Of The Backyard. The Spacious Kitchen Boasts Modern White Cabinetry, LED Lighting, Tile Flooring, Double Ovens, Custom Stone Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, And A Large Center Island w/ Bar Stool Seating. Enjoy A Movie w/ The Family Or Watch The Game In Your MASSIVE Family Room Equipped w/ Plenty Of Lighting & A Shiplap Wall With Custom Built-Ins. Huge Office w/ Custom Barn Doors On Each Side. Create Lasting Memories w/ Friends & Loved Ones In Your Completely Private Oasis Backyard That Boasts Built In BBQ, An Extensive Covered Patio, Stamped Concrete, A Gas Fire Pit, Mature Palms, A

3853 W Ave K 6, Lancaster, 93536 3 Beds 2 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,194 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Here's The Home You've Been Waiting For! Beautiful 3+2, 2194sf With Attractive Landscaping And Fantastic Floorplan. All Bedrooms Are Generous In Size. This Home Has Been Kept In Tip-top Shape. Beautiful Flooring. Window Treatments Throughout. Classic Kitchen. Living Room, Dining Room And Family Room With Brick Fireplace. Newer Central A/C. Rear Yard Has Lush Landscaping And Lattice Patio. Block Wall Fencing. Front Yard Has One Of The Most Beautiful landscaping Design And Large Trees Out Front Attached 2 Car Garage With Tons Of Storage Space. This Home Is Ready To Move-in And Enjoy!

4605 W Avenue K10, Quartz Hill, 93536 4 Beds 2 Baths | $539,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,380 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Sprawling ranch style 4 bedroom home. Recently upgraded throughout. Huge eat in kitchen. Spacious family room with cozy fireplace. Large bright bedrooms. Plenty of outdoor space, with drive through to access the whole property. Live in the country with all amenities nearby!

